Digital Matter Announces 'Edge' Indoor/Outdoor Battery-Powered Asset Tracking Portfolio with Cloud-Based Location Solving

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a global leader in GPS and IoT hardware development, today announced their latest portfolio of 'Edge' battery-powered asset tracking devices and Location Engine, a new Cloud-Based Location Solver, to enable global indoor/outdoor IoT asset tracking and management applications.

Digital Matter's new 'Edge' device portfolio brings the battery power savings of Cloud-based location solving to indoor/outdoor Internet of Things (IoT) asset tracking and management applications.

Supporting multiple location technologies (GNSS, Wi-Fi AP MAC Address Scanning, and Cell Tower location or Geolocation Fallback with LoRaWAN®), the Edge portfolio reduces the cost and complexity of indoor-to-outdoor IoT asset management in key applications including supply chain visibility, high-value pallet and package tracking, kegs and returnables tracking, emergency and hospital equipment management, cart and trolley tracking, and more.

"The Edge portfolio adds an exciting dimension to our extensive range of battery-powered asset tracking devices," says Ken Everett, CEO and Founder, Digital Matter. "The combination of indoor/outdoor location with game-changing battery life enables hundreds of new and high volume IoT asset tracking use cases for our partners."

Unique to the Edge portfolio is new cloud-based location solving, which transfers the location processing workload from the device to the cloud, resulting in 'deploy once' battery life – over 10 years on just 3 x AAA user-replaceable batteries according to Digital Matter.

To support Edge device management, Digital Matter has launched Location Engine which makes it simple for telematics businesses and system integrators to integrate the location data results into their own systems without developing and managing complex technical systems.

In addition to advanced device management and configuration tools, location solving, efficient almanac file management, forward error correction, and more, Location Engine also offers system integrators unprecedented control over device parameters and performance, with the ability to enable, disable, and customize location services to best fit the tracking application. Users can optionally select between location providers such as Polte and Skyhook to match varied performance, accuracy, battery life, and cost requirements across different use cases.

The first two devices in the Edge series are the Yabby Edge, available in Cellular LTE-M/NB-IoT and LoRaWAN versions, and the Oyster Edge with Bluetooth 5.2 Gateway, both featuring Semtech's LoRa Edge™ platform (LR1110 chipset combined with LoRa Basics™ Modem-E and LoRa Cloud™).

"While we continue to innovate and evolve our existing GNSS-based asset tracking devices, the battery life and performance we are able to achieve using Edge technology is fantastic, and clearly establishes Digital Matter as a leader in the IoT asset tracking market," says Everett. "We're excited to support our partners as they expand and diversify their product offerings with the latest in IoT asset tracking technology."

To learn more about Digital Matter's indoor/outdoor asset tracking solutions and the Edge portfolio, visit www.digitalmatter.com.

LoRa is a registered trademark or service mark, and LoRa Edge and LoRa Cloud are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is the leading global developer of low-power GPS and IoT hardware for asset tracking and management applications. Engineered to outperform, we offer a versatile range of LPWAN asset tracking hardware with the largest portfolio of integration-ready battery-powered asset tracking devices across a range of connectivity technologies. With over 20 years of telematics experience and over 500 channel partners across 120 countries, Digital Matter supplies and supports scalable, and secure devices for Telematics Businesses, IoT Solution Providers, Enterprises and Network Operators around the world. For more information, visit us at www.digitalmatter.com.

Digital Matter Media Contact:

Shay Kettner

Marketing Manager

+61 8 6280 1217

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Matter

Related Links

http://www.digitalmatter.com

