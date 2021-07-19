Digital Matter Awarded 2021 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a global leader in GPS and IoT hardware development, today announced that its latest indoor/outdoor battery-powered asset tracking solution, the Yabby Edge, has won the 2021 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award by IoT Evolution World. The award recognizes the best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things.

Digital Matter's Yabby Edge Battery-Powered LPWAN Indoor/Outdoor Asset Tracker Honored for Exceptional Innovation

Available in Cellular LTE-M / NB-IoT or LoRaWAN® versions, the Yabby Edge features up to 12 years of battery life on user-replaceable AAA batteries and utilizes GNSS Scanning (GPS and BeiDou), Wi-Fi AP MAC Address Scanning, and Cell Tower or LoRaWAN® geolocation fallback to provide continuous location tracking, traceability, loss/theft prevention, and movement/impact detection of assets in both indoor and outdoor environments.

New to the Yabby Edge is cloud-based location solving. Where most existing asset tracking devices handle the location processing workload on-device, the Yabby Edge utilizes cloud-based location calculations and advanced data enrichment services to substantially reduce power consumption. Location Engine, a new module in Digital Matter's Device Management Server, simplifies this cloud-based position solving and allows users to integrate device data into any IoT platform or asset tracking system quickly.

"We are thrilled to be recognised for our innovation on our battery-powered asset tracking solutions," says Ken Everett, CEO and Founder, Digital Matter. "For many businesses, having to manually recharge or frequently change the batteries in their asset tracking hardware is not a viable option. With the Yabby Edge, we focused on 'deploy once' design to decrease the total cost of device ownership for our partners, reducing the amount of time, costs, and resources required to manage successful large-scale asset tracking deployments in any environment."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Digital Matter for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is the leading global developer of low-power GPS and IoT hardware for asset tracking and management applications. Engineered to outperform, we offer a versatile range of LPWAN asset tracking hardware with the largest portfolio of integration-ready battery-powered asset tracking devices across a range of connectivity technologies. With over 20 years of telematics experience and over 500 channel partners across 120 countries, Digital Matter supplies and supports scalable, and secure devices for Telematics Businesses, IoT Solution Providers, Enterprises and Network Operators around the world. For more information, visit us at www.digitalmatter.com.

