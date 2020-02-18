Digital Matter Battery Powered GPS Tracking Devices Receive Verizon LTE-M Certification

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a leading global developer of battery powered GPS asset tracking devices has announced that Verizon has officially certified the Oyster2 and Yabby 4G LTE-M GPS devices to operate on the most reliable wireless data network in the United States.

"Gaining the Verizon certification is an important and differentiating component of our hardware offerings," says Ken Everett, CEO of Digital Matter. "Certification provides a major boost to commercial confidence in our device range, which has already proven to be incredibly popular due to our device's industry-leading battery life, quality and reliability, and ease of deployment."



Designed for tracking any non-powered asset for extended periods of time, common applications of the Oyster2 and Yabby battery powered tracking devices include tracking trailers, containers, bins, bikes, scooters, pallets, livestock and more.

Device Features:

GPS/GLONASS and LTE-M (Cat-M1) Communication

Up to 7 years of battery life

Waterproof and rugged IP67 rated housing

Compact and concealable for easy installation

3D accelerometer for Movement Based Tracking and Incident Alerts

Built-in Coulomb Counter for remote and accurate Battery Life Predictions

The Oyster2 also received PTCRB approval for use on AT&T in September 2019.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is a leading global developer of IoT devices for industrial asset tracking applications. Our range of versatile and rugged low-power tracking devices are trusted globally to outperform with industry-leading battery life, powerful device management tools and flexible integration options. With recognized expertise in battery powered tracking, Digital Matter devices are trusted by businesses, network operators and leading tracking companies across the world to track where others can't. For more information visit www.digitalmatter.com.

