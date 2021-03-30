Digital Matter Launches Global 2021 IoT Asset Tracking Strategy

PERTH, Australia, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a global leader in GPS and IoT hardware development, today announced its 2021 strategy to deliver the range, performance and flexibility companies require to better manage and track their valuable assets around the world. The company's versatile range of low-power asset tracking hardware is used by telematics businesses, IoT solution providers, enterprises, and network operators worldwide, enabling them to customize and deploy their asset management solutions with confidence.

Digital Matter has the industry's widest range of tested and future-proofed battery-powered IoT hardware, enabling partners to expand and scale into new vertical markets, diversify solution offerings, and improve ROI for both their own businesses and their clients'. The company's technology has been tested globally and covers a broad range of technologies, including 2G, 3G, LTE-M/NB-IoT, LoRaWAN®, Sigfox, Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi.

The company's focus and expertise in low-power design offers industry-leading battery life, improving performance and decreasing the amount of effort, time, and expense required by partners and their clients to maintain devices. Digital Matter teams are flexible and agile, allowing the company to innovate, customize, and integrate faster to support partners as they go to market with scalable solutions.

According to a study by analyst firm ABI Research, asset tracking is one of the highest-growth segments in the IoT market. ABI expects 51 percent growth per year to 2024 as the industry moves from tracking only high-value goods into low-value, high-volume markets, which will quickly account for most shipment numbers.

"Digital Matter's mission is to develop, supply, and support high-quality telematics and IoT asset tracking hardware for businesses," said Ken Everett, CEO and founder, Digital Matter.

"Everything we do is aimed to deliver an extraordinary experience to our partners. Our innovative range of wired and battery-powered hardware offers superior performance and battery life, and our flexible engagement model allows our customers to get started quickly and then rapidly scale with confidence."

For more information about Digital Matter and to learn more about its IoT asset tracking solutions, visit www.digitalmatter.com.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is the leading global developer of low-power GPS and IoT hardware for asset tracking and management applications. Engineered to outperform, we offer a versatile range of LPWAN asset tracking hardware with the largest portfolio of integration-ready battery-powered asset tracking devices across a range of connectivity technologies. With over 20 years of telematics experience and over 500 channel partners across 120 countries, Digital Matter supplies and supports scalable, and secure devices for Telematics Businesses, IoT Solution Providers, Enterprises and Network Operators around the world. For more information, visit us at www.digitalmatter.com.

