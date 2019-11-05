Digital Matter Secures Order for 11,000 GPS Tracking Devices to Malaysian Sigfox IoT Provider Xperanti

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter (https://www.digitalmatter.com) has partnered with Xperanti IoT, supplying over 11,000 Oyster Sigfox battery powered GPS tracking devices for affordable asset tracking in Malaysia on the LPWAN Sigfox Network.

Xperanti Engineer holding a Digital Matter Oyster Sigfox Battery Powered Tracking Device Digital Matter Oyster Sigfox Battery Powered Tracking Device used by Air Asia for Ground Support Equipment (GSE) management

Digital Matter's long-life battery powered tracking solutions, which are utilized in over 100 countries around the world, help businesses monitor and optimize non-powered assets and improve utilization. In addition to location visibility, the Oyster Sigfox provides theft prevention and recovery, enables preventative maintenance planning, and more.

Working with Xperanti, Air Asia is using Digital Matter's Oyster Sigfox devices at Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Ground Support Equipment (GSE) management, ensuring On-Time-Performance requirements are met by optimising the utilisation of non-powered aviation assets. Xperanti is also using the same devices for fleet management, trailer, and livestock tracking.

"The Oyster's industrial-grade housing, configurable firmware for tracking various asset types and behaviors, and the highly accurate global positioning module make it the perfect device for tracking a wide range of non-powered assets," says Ashokan Nair, VP Technology & Ecosystem at Xperanti. "For partners and clients to have access to reliable, sustainable and scalable tracking solutions that consume low battery power is a great addition to the market."

Digital Matter develops both GPS tracking devices and IoT sensors, with perpetual innovations that will continue to set the bar for the future of the industry.

About Xperanti

Xperanti is Malaysia's first nationwide IoT network provider and offers IoT network solutions through exclusive access to Sigfox's globally leading technology. With exceptional technology, Xperanti delivers powerful connected solutions for manufacturing, transportation and logistics, utilities, agriculture and smart city applications. Learn more at: www.Xperanti.com.

About Digital Matter

Founded in 2001, Digital Matter has since developed multiple award-winning GPS and IoT devices for a wide range of applications. The company is celebrated for outstanding quality, industry leading reliability and innovative turnkey solutions. With experienced engineers who have delivered first class products to leading GPS-tracking companies around the globe, Digital Matter is a leading force in device design within the telematics space. Learn more at: www.DigitalMatter.com.

