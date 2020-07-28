Digital Matter's Battery-Powered GPS for Asset Tracking With Custom LoRaWAN® Stack, is now LoRaWAN Certified(CM)

PERTH, Australia, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a global leader in GPS and IoT hardware development, today announced their battery-powered GPS device, the Oyster, is now LoRaWAN CertifiedCM. The device uses Digital Matter's LoRaWAN stack which is optimized for low-power operations and superior battery life.

Digital Matter's Oyster GPS features 5 years of battery life, ultra-rugged IP67 nylon glass housing, and an accelerometer for smart movement-based tracking.

"We developed our own LoRaWAN stack, optimized specifically for low-power operations, low latency, and global adaptability," says Ken Everett, CEO and Founder of Digital Matter. "Robust and flexible, owning our own stack means we are also well-positioned to adapt very quickly to updates to the LoRaWAN standard."

"Businesses can confidently deploy the Oyster GPS knowing it has been thoroughly tested, validated, and certified by the LoRa Alliance®," says Everett.

The high-precision Oyster GPS tracking device provides vital location and movement history data so businesses can protect and recover their most important assets, such as equipment, vehicles, trailers, bins, and more.

With energy-saving movement-based tracking parameters and sleep mode, the Oyster features up to 5 years of battery life on LoRaWAN networks, and rugged IP67 nylon glass housing for maximum durability.

Comprehensive documentation and a flexible and open payload format make integrating and deploying the Oyster for any asset-tracking application simple, substantially accelerating time to market and decreasing costs.

Tracking parameters such as heartbeat rate, accelerometer settings, after hours alerts, and more are configurable over the air, simplifying large-scale IoT deployments.

For more information visit www.digitalmatter.com or view the Oyster GPS in the LoRaWAN Certified Device Showcase.

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN®, and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered trademarks, used with permission.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is a global leader in embedded hardware development and device management, with an extensive range of battery-powered and powered GPS and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. With over 20 years of telematics experience, flexible integration options and a powerful device management platform, Digital Matter supplies reliable and secure devices for many of the world's largest tracking companies, enterprises, and network operators across all verticals.

Media Contact:

Shay Kettner

Marketing Manager

Digital Matter

+61 8 6280 1217

SOURCE Digital Matter