Digital Media and Animation Veterans Launch Animated, Current Events Show for Kids

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Segars (National Treasure, National Treasure: Book of Secrets) and Garrett Jamison (Digital Media Executive at Amazon, Yahoo!) have teamed up with writer Jason Ervin (Will & Grace) and a talented animation group led by Micah Kaneshiro (Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, Disney & Marvel Studios) to bring you Kidz Newz (working title), an animated short-form show targeted at children aged 7-10. Each episode is centered around a dynamic and multi-cultural group of neighborhood kids who work together to understand current events and news of the day.

Alongside veteran illustrators and animators, and using the latest animation technology and capabilities, Kidz Newz is created and produced at a pace of 1-3 episodes per week. Current event topics are introduced in an age-appropriate way so parents can feel comfortable with co- or independent viewing.

Kidz Newz has the ability to be dubbed in any language and will allow youth from all over the world to see themselves in these multicultural characters. Both domestic and international linear and digital rights are currently available to be acquired.

