Digital Media Brand Mitú Welcomes 3 Latina Executives In Scripted Development, Premium Digital Production And Marketing

"I am so excited to have these amazing Latina executives join Mitú as we continue on our mission to be the leading cultural voice and brand for Latino youth in our country," Acevedo said. "These accomplished women will add tremendous expertise as we expand our scripted development, premium digital series and branded marketing efforts. And while we applaud the recent push in Hollywood to achieve 50/50 gender equality by 2020, Mitú is here now, and is a proud outlier in the tech/media space. There is extraordinary diverse talent available for those who look, and with all respect, 50/50 Day should be every day."

Zadi Diaz, Vice President, Digital Studio for Premium Content

Zadi Diaz is an award-winning creative executive who specializes in digital storytelling. In her new role at Mitú she will oversee short, mid-form and branded video development and production. Her 10-plus years of experience in online video production includes narrative, non-fiction and documentary projects, as well as branded entertainment series with Fortune 500 advertisers.

Prior to joining Mitú Diaz was Vice President of Programming and Development at ipsy. Previously she was Executive Producer of AwesomenessTV's Awestruck, and of YouTube's flagship show, YouTube Nation, produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Gina Reyes, Vice President, Scripted Development, Television and Film

Gina Reyes joins Mitú from Story House Entertainment at Univision, where she served as Director of Content Development for English and Spanish-language scripted series. In her new role at Mitú she will oversee the company's growing scripted development initiatives for television and film. Reyes spent five years at Fox as Director for the Fox Writers Lab, Fox TV Directors Lab and the Fox/AFI Filmmakers Lab for Fox Broadcasting Company and 20th Century Fox Television.

Rachel Garcia, Vice President, Marketing and Brand Strategy

Rachel Garcia will oversee Mitú's marketing, creative partnerships and programs, including the company's in-house agency that uniquely connects brands and businesses that wish to deeply engage with millennial Latino and multicultural audiences. Additionally, Garcia will develop the company's fanbases through social media, events, licensing and merchandising, and will lead Mitú's B2B and sales marketing efforts.

An accomplished executive with more than 15 years of experience in marketing, investor relations and public relations, Garcia previously served as Vice President, Marketing and Social Media for BBC America.

About Mitú

At Mitú, we elevate and celebrate Latino stories, audiences and talent to their rightful place, front and center in American pop culture. We are the leader in connecting brands and creators to young Latinos, the most influential demographic in the U.S. Our stories reach millions of Americans every month.

Mitú's investors include Upfront Ventures, WPP, AwesomenessTV, and Verizon Ventures. Mitú is headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles and has operations in New York, Chicago, and Bogotá, Colombia. For more information, visit www.wearemitu.com

