Digital Media Nation Rebrands as Reputation Sensei™

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Media Nation, LLC, is rebranding as Reputation Sensei™, a name that has been gaining traction in the marketplace for the past several years. This branding better highlights the firm's core strengths, as well as their proven results for clients who are seeking to build and maintain strong online reputations to fuel patient and customer growth.

Since 84% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations in their personal buying decisions, continuously capturing positive reviews and sharing them across marketing channels is critical in driving customer growth and revenue.

CEO Chris Snellgrove says, "Reputation Sensei is our core service offering that has the greatest impact on our clients' businesses today. While we are a full-service agency, we always begin the conversation with reputation – because that is where businesses should base their digital marketing strategy for strongest results."

Successful reputation marketing begins with a solid foundation of positive patient and customer reviews that are strategically shared across marketing channels – starting with social media. Reputation Sensei's marketing support is still delivered by the same expert team, with the same proven services, working under a renewed focus on reputation to support strong customer revenue growth.

About Reputation Sensei

Reputation Sensei transforms reviews into revenue by helping clients to fine tune their customer experiences, collect great reviews, and use them tell their story to generate more clients and revenue. To learn more about Reputation Sensei, and the valuable services they provide, visit their website at their new URL – https://reputationsensei.com.

