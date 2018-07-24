Digital Media Veteran Julie Uhrman Named President of Media at Playboy Enterprises, Inc.

"Julie brings with her a wealth of experience in media and digital-focused businesses that will be integral to our efforts to meet the demands of our current subscriber base and expand the brand's presence on new platforms," said Mr. Kohn. "With her entrepreneurial mindset and broad experience across digital product, Julie will be a strong asset as we develop opportunities across Over-The-Top platforms, gaming, VR/AR, and digital products around the world."

Ms. Uhrman comes to Playboy from Lionsgate, where she served as Executive Vice President & General Manager of Over-The-Top Ventures, overseeing the company's multiple streaming franchises, including Tribeca Shortlist, Comic-Con HQ, Laugh-Out-Loud in partnership with Kevin Hart and Pantaya. While at Lionsgate she launched new services and grew the digital distribution footprint domestically and internationally.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Ms. Uhrman served as Head of Platform Business Development at Jaunt Inc., a leading cinematic virtual reality company, developing and extending relationships with Samsung, LG Electronics and Google, among others. She was the founder and CEO of OUYA, a pioneering Android-based game console for living room, which raised a record-breaking $8.6 Million through Kickstarter and then went on to secure venture funding from Kleiner Perkins and Alibaba before selling to Razer in 2015.

Previously Ms. Uhrman held key executive roles in digital and game companies such as IGN Entertainment and Vivendi Universal. She has been named one of the most 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company and one of the Creative 50 by Ad Age.

"From its very earliest days, Playboy has been an organization that has stood for personal and social freedom," said Ms. Uhrman. "It's a brand that actually helped trigger shifts in social awareness and continues to push the envelope in ways that make its offerings more inclusive than ever. I'm thrilled to be joining the Playboy team to help tell this evolving story through all mediums around the world for current and future generations."

Ms. Uhrman will be based in Playboy's Los Angeles headquarters.

