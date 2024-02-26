Digital Mental Health Startup Expands Access to Culturally-Responsive Care in 3 New Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anise Health , a culturally-responsive digital mental health platform, is expanding its individual and group services to three new states - Massachusetts, Florida, and Washington - in addition to its current operations in California and New York. With this market growth, Anise is able to support ~50% of the Asian population in the US, marking a significant milestone in its mission to establish the gold standard of mental health care for the Asian community.

Asians are the fastest growing US minority group with 81% population growth between 2000 and 2019, but are the least likely to seek mental healthcare due to cultural barriers such as stigma and symptom suppression . New research from Bain & Company also reports Asian Americans feel the least included in the workplace, further contributing to a decline in wellbeing and an urgent demand for access to culturally-informed care.

Anise's unique online solution integrates therapy, coaching and self-guided resources into personalized treatment plans, which are delivered by providers who are trained to address cultural stressors, such as bicultural tension, perfectionism, and cross-cultural loss . These culturally-adapted interventions have resulted in significant clinical outcomes with 93% of clients reporting improvements in symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress after 8 weeks. Moreover, 96% of clients report strong therapeutic alliance with their providers, resulting in a Net Promoter Score that is 2x higher than industry standards.

"Expansion to these new states, which hold a significant share of the US Asian population, is critical," says Dr. Marcy Carty (Anise advisor). "I've seen through my clinical work in Massachusetts how deeply needed Anise's care model is, and I am confident that it will improve access and drive positive outcomes for underserved community members."

About Anise Health:

Anise Health is a culturally-responsive digital mental health platform for people of color, starting with Asian Americans. Anise incorporates culture and intersectionality into provider training and evidence-based clinical interventions, which research shows to be 5x more effective than one-size-fits-all models. Leveraging AI and progress measurement, Anise recommends personalized treatment plans that integrate therapy, coaching, and digital resources. Founded by two female alumni of Harvard Business School, Anise has shown remarkable outcomes since launching in June 2022. Submit an intake form on the website and get matched to a provider in <2 business days. Contact [email protected] and visit www.anisehealth.co or @anisehealth for more information.

