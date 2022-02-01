Digital Mobile Radio Market to Reach $11.49 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 11.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Mobile Radio Market By Tier (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3), Product Type (Hand Portable, and In-Vehicle), Frequency (25–174 MHz, 200–512 MHz, and >700 MHz), Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Commercial, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global digital mobile radio industry generated $4.15 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $11.49 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in significance of efficient critical communication operations, proliferation of digital mobile radio for public safety applications, and upsurge in use of digital mobile radio in automotive and industrial applications drive the growth of the global digital mobile radio market. However, high manufacturing cost and errors caused by spectrum bandwidth limitation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, new product launches present new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global digital mobile radio market.

Temporary closure of production process and disruptions in the supply chain hampered the market growth especially during the initial phase.

The Tire 3 Segment Held the Major Share in 2020

Based on tire, the tire 3 segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global digital mobile radio market. Tier 3 equipment operates in trunked mode, which enables digital mobile radio to be automatically allocated to frequencies rather than having a fixed frequency. In addition, the trunked mode enables user to license fewer frequencies while maintaining the same number of calls, thus lowering the costs. These factors act as key drivers of the segment.

Moreover, the tire 1 segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption of such digital mobile radio by individuals in small business, outdoor recreation, or other applications that do not require wide-area coverage.

The Hand Portable segment to Maintain Its Lead Position During the Forecast Period

Based on product type, the hand portable segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global digital mobile radio market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that several market players are offering rugged and dependable hand-portable digital mobile radios exhibiting enhanced functionality and clear audio in harsh environments. However, the in vehicle segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. Several market players are offering advanced in-vehicle radios, which acts as a key driver of the segment.

North America to Maintain Its Dominance By 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global digital mobile radio market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the testing, inspection and certification market in this region includes increase in emphasis on industrial safety and proactive safety measures.

Leading Market Players

Harris Corp.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.

Icom Inc.

Leonardo SpA, Thales Group

Raytheon Company

RELM Wireless Corp.

MCS Digital

Radiodata GmbH.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

SOURCE Allied Market Research