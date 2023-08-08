Digital newspaper publishing market to grow by USD 8,207.72 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising popularity of e-newspapers drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital newspaper publishing market size is set to grow by USD 8,207.72 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.26%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Type, Application, and Geography. The general news segment will be significant during the forecast period. General news is designed to appeal to a diverse audience with varying interests and provides the audience with a general overview of happenings in the world. Political news, weather updates, world news, entertainment news, etc are considered to be general news, as its importance is to keep the audience updated about events and news around the world. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the general news segment of the global digital newspaper publishing market during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Newspaper Publishing Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Newspaper Publishing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

General News



Specific News

Application

Smartphones



Laptops



PCs



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Digital Newspaper Publishing Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the digital newspaper publishing market include Axel Springer SE, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Business Standard Pvt. Ltd., Daily Mail and General Trust plc, EXOR N.V., Gannett Co. Inc., Guardian Media Group plc, Hearst Communications Inc., IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd., McClatchy, National World plc, News Corp., NHI Nash Holdings Inc., Nikkei Inc., Readly International AB, Schibsted ASA, The Economist Newspaper Ltd., The New York Times Co., Times Media Group, and Tribune Publishing Co.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Company Offerings

Axel Springer SE - The company offers digital newspaper publishing solutions such as Upday and Business Insider.

The company offers digital newspaper publishing solutions such as Upday and Business Insider. Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers digital newspaper publishing solutions under the brand, Nine for Brands.

The company offers digital newspaper publishing solutions under the brand, Nine for Brands. Daily Mail and General Trust plc - The company offers digital newspaper publishing solutions such as MailOnline.

Digital Newspaper Publishing Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising popularity of e-newspapers drives the growth of the digital newspaper publishing market. Owing to factors such as the increased environmental consciousness of people, the adoption of e-newspapers has become a popular choice.

Generally, traditional newspapers are made from paper that is obtained from felling trees, resulting in a large amount of waste that ends up in landfills, whereas e-newspapers do not require the use of any physical resources as they are digital. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the digital newspaper publishing market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increasing adoption of data analytics by digital newspaper publishers is an emerging digital newspaper publishing market trend. Data analytics is increasingly adopted to gain valuable insights into reader behavior and consumption patterns, which enables publishers to discover what content resonates with their audience.

The ability to analyze user engagement metrics is one of the key benefits of data analytics. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the digital newspaper publishing market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Stringent government regulation to curb the spread of misinformation challenges the growth of the digital newspaper publishing market. These regulations hold digital news publishers accountable for the quality and accuracy of their content. The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires news platforms to obtain explicit consent from users before collecting and processing their personal data.

Similarly, in the US, the proposed Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) aims to allow news organizations to negotiate collectively with digital platforms for fair compensation. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the digital newspaper publishing market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Digital Newspaper Publishing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital newspaper publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital newspaper publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital newspaper publishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital newspaper publishing market vendors

The stock /images market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,493.92 million. This stock /images market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (editorial and commercial), product (still /images and footage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased popularity of stock photography for digital and social media marketing is driving market growth.

The newspaper publishing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 23,535.86 million. This newspaper publishing market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (traditional and digital), type (general news and specific news), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for newspapers in developing countries is notably driving market growth.

Digital Newspaper Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,207.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axel Springer SE, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Business Standard Pvt. Ltd., Daily Mail and General Trust plc, EXOR N.V., Gannett Co. Inc., Guardian Media Group plc, Hearst Communications Inc., IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd., McClatchy, National World plc, News Corp., NHI Nash Holdings Inc., Nikkei Inc., Readly International AB, Schibsted ASA, The Economist Newspaper Ltd., The New York Times Co., Times Media Group, and Tribune Publishing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital newspaper publishing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global digital newspaper publishing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 General news - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on General news - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on General news - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on General news - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on General news - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Specific news - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Specific news - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Specific news - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Specific news - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Specific news - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 PCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on PCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on PCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on PCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on PCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Axel Springer SE

Exhibit 119: Axel Springer SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: Axel Springer SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Axel Springer SE - Key offerings

12.4 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 122: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.5 Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Exhibit 127: Daily Mail and General Trust plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Daily Mail and General Trust plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Daily Mail and General Trust plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Daily Mail and General Trust plc - Segment focus

12.6 EXOR N.V.

Exhibit 131: EXOR N.V. - Overview



Exhibit 132: EXOR N.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: EXOR N.V. - Key offerings

12.7 Gannett Co. Inc.

Exhibit 134: Gannett Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Gannett Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Gannett Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Gannett Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Guardian Media Group plc

Exhibit 138: Guardian Media Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: Guardian Media Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Guardian Media Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Guardian Media Group plc - Segment focus

12.9 Hearst Communications Inc.

Exhibit 142: Hearst Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hearst Communications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Hearst Communications Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Hearst Communications Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 McClatchy

Exhibit 146: McClatchy - Overview



Exhibit 147: McClatchy - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: McClatchy - Key offerings

12.11 News Corp.

Exhibit 149: News Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: News Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: News Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: News Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 NHI Nash Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 153: NHI Nash Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: NHI Nash Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: NHI Nash Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Nikkei Inc.

Exhibit 156: Nikkei Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Nikkei Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Nikkei Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Schibsted ASA

Exhibit 159: Schibsted ASA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Schibsted ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Schibsted ASA - Key news



Exhibit 162: Schibsted ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Schibsted ASA - Segment focus

12.15 The Economist Newspaper Ltd.

Exhibit 164: The Economist Newspaper Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: The Economist Newspaper Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: The Economist Newspaper Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: The Economist Newspaper Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 The New York Times Co.

Exhibit 168: The New York Times Co. - Overview



Exhibit 169: The New York Times Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: The New York Times Co. - Key news



Exhibit 171: The New York Times Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Tribune Publishing Co.

Exhibit 172: Tribune Publishing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Tribune Publishing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Tribune Publishing Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

