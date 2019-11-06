Digital Oilfield Market Size Worth $40.21 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital oilfield market size is expected to reach USD 40.21 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Expected growth in the number of oil and gas reserves, coupled with the need for increased operational efficiency, is likely to strengthen the demand for digital oilfields.

Key suggestions from the report:

Instrumentation & automation will emerge as the fastest growing segment exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, on account of the development of advanced data acquisition and interpretation systems and rising adoption of wireless networks

The downstream application segment was valued at USD 10.84 billion in 2018 owing to factors such as rapid digitalization of refining processes, adoption of smart refineries, higher yields, and reduced inventory costs

North America dominated the global digital oilfield market accounting for 30.70% of the global revenue in 2018 due to surge in domestic production and shale gas reserves discoveries across the region

Europe was valued at USD 7.08 billion in 2018 and is forecast to witness substantial growth on account of new development projects in North Sea fields such as Johan Sverdrup field, Johan Castberg Field, and Mariner Heavy Oil Field

The industry witnessed a number of new product launches with Weatherford launching an advanced technology called ForeSite Edge, which increases productivity by identifying optimization opportunities and reducing downtime through predictive-failure analytics.

Read 95 page research report with ToC on "Digital Oilfield Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), By Service (IT Services, Instrumentation & Automation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-oilfield-market

Growing requirement for real-time monitoring systems that provide timely updates through wireless connectivity is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for digital oilfield technology. The market is primarily driven by the need to maximize oilfield recovery, eliminate nonproductive time, and reduce capital and operating expenses by integrating the workflow.

The upstream application segment accounts for a significant share in the industry. Digitalization of upstream processes, including production, reservoir, and drilling optimization through digital twin well evaluation, is expected to benefit the industry growth. In addition, growing digitalization of other upstream processes such as production surveillance, predictive process control, intelligent command centers, and control systems is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. Such control systems include Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

Industry participants are adopting several strategic initiatives such as technological collaborations with software providers to expand their foothold in the industry. For instance, in February 2019, ExxonMobil partnered with Microsoft, adopting the latter's integrated cloud technology to gain access to real-time data from oilfield assets.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.