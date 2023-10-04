Digital Oilfield Market to grow by USD 10.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing application in remote monitoring and control to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital oilfield market is expected to grow by USD 10.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period. Helps in remote monitoring and controlling is notably driving the digital oilfield market. However, factors such as High implementation costs may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore), solution (hardware, software, and service), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Oilfield Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The onshore segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Digital oilfields use sensors and data systems that monitor in real-time oilwell state, production capacity, maintenance of facilities as well as environmental factors. The analysis of this data is carried out at the central control center. An integrated operational center using digital tools for the monitoring and management of a series of wells and assets from centralized locations is commonly established by technicians working in onshore Digital Oilfield Services. Additionally, creating digital twins of land assets and processes enables real-time monitoring, simulation, and testing of various scenarios to improve performance and resolve problems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main sales countries in the Northern American market are the US and Canada . They have substantial oil resources, making them the biggest producers in this part of the world. In this region, the commercialization of hydraulic fracturing has created an opportunity for many independent energy companies to enter the market and substantially boost drilling activity. In addition, after the recovery of world oil prices, North America has continued to invest in deep and ultra-deepwater exploration with a particular focus on the US. It is one of the largest users of offshore oil and gas exploration in the region, spending more on offshore drilling. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The digital oilfield market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including ABB Ltd., Aviat Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Detechtion Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, MicroSeismic Inc., Moxa Inc., Pason Systems Inc., Petrolink International Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, and Weatherford International Plc

View the Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The manifolds market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 564.08 million.

The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,045.47 million.

Digital Oilfield Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.63 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aviat Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Detechtion Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infosys Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, MicroSeismic Inc., Moxa Inc., Pason Systems Inc., Petrolink International Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio