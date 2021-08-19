Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Digital Oilfield Market by Solution (Hardware, Software & Service, and Data Storage Solutions), Processes (Reservoir, Production, Drilling Optimizations, Safety Management), Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Digital Oilfield Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 24.3 billion in 2021 to USD 32.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the digital oilfield market include new technological advancements in oil & gas industry; increased return on investment in oil & gas industry; and growing need for maximizing production potential from mature wells.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=904

By application, the onshore segment is the largest contributor in the digital oilfield market during the forecast period.

The onshore segment is estimated to lead the digital oilfield market. North America was the largest market for onshore application segment in 2020. Increasing number of onshore oil & gas and mature fields is expected to drive the digital oilfield market. Onshore wells are extensively drilled globally, with more oil and gas production potential from regions such as the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The demand for digital oilfield services and solutions in the onshore application segment is increasing as the cost incurred in oil & gas activities such as drilling and well completion is less onshore compared to the offshore application. The complexity in deepwater drilling, along with the increasing adoption of digital oilfield techniques in regions such as the Middle East and North America, where the maximum oilfields are located onshore, is expected to drive the market for the onshore segment.

By solution, the hardware solutions segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.

The hardware solutions segment is estimated to lead the digital oilfield market during the forecast period. The hardware solutions segment includes distributed control systems (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), smart wells, safety systems, wireless sensors, programmable logic controller (PLC), computer equipment & application hardware, process automation manager, and human-machine interaction instrument, which is responsible for surveillance and communication data transfer in both onshore and offshore fields. The market for hardware solutions segment is driven by the growing need to reduce nonproductive time, which increases emphasis on such hardware components offered by this segment. Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the digital oilfield market, followed by North America because of the growing need for reducing manual intervention and rising demand for big data management are expected to drive the market for digital oilfield market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Oilfield Market"

324 – Tables

57 – Figures

293 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-oilfield-market-904.html

By process, the production optimization segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.

The production optimization held the largest share of the digital oilfield market, by process in 2020. The growth of the production optimization segment is driven by the need to improve production efficiency. The market for the production optimization in Europe is expected to grow at the 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global digital oilfield market in 2020. The scope of the European market includes the UK, Norway, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe includes Denmark, Italy, and Germany, among others. According to the International Energy Agency, the total crude oil produced by the region in 2019 was 17.1 million barrels per day, which declined by 0.05% as compared to 2018. Moreover, new explorations and field development activities are increasing, thus increasing the opportunities for developing new fields digitally.

Moreover, Europe is a leading region for offshore activities as the oil operators and oilfield service (OFS) providers are targeting the new fields and reserves from the UK and Norwegian continental shelf. For instance, Equinor, a Norwegian oil upstream operator, explored oil in the Johan Sverdrup field, which was under development, and started production in 2019. In the Johan Sverdrup, Equinor awarded a contract to Alcatel Submarine for reservoir management. Such projects create a strong market for digital oilfields in Europe. As per the BP Statistical Review 2020, Russia and Norway held approximately 72.2% of the total oil reserves in the European region in 2019. As per the EIA, countries such as Russia, France, Ukraine, and Poland have considerable shale gas resources, and further development of these reserves in these countries is expected to drive the growth of the digital oilfield market in the region. According to Baker Hughes' Worldwide Rig Count report for March 2019, the rig count in the European region had observed a consistent growth from the last six months. This growth trend creates opportunities for the digitalization of more oil fields in the region. Also, the rising Brent prices and the demand for the Brent basket are driving the digitalization of oil fields in Europe. Digitalization helps in creating an accurate analysis of the data, thus decreasing the time of production from the wells.

The European Unconventional Oil and Gas Assessment (EUGOA) study incorporates data for a total of 82 shale formations within 38 geological basins covering 21 countries of Europe. These untapped sources create opportunities for new field developments in the region, which will demand the digitalization of the oil fields. The European Union has also revised its offshore regulatory regime and incorporated new regulations on the safety of oil and gas operations. According to the new regulations, the oil & gas companies are mandated to submit a special report before commencing any offshore drilling operations in the region on the major possible hazards that their operations may have on the environment.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=904

The key players in the Digital Oilfield Market include companies such as Halliburton (US), Schlumberger (US), Baker Hughes (US), Weatherford International (US), and NOV (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

AI in Oil & Gas Market by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Function (Predictive Maintenance, Production Planning, Field Service, Material Movement, Quality Control), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/artificial-intelligence-oil-gas-market-87246288.html

SCADA Oil & Gas Market by System Architecture (Hardware Components, Software Solutions (Cloud Based & Others), and Services), Value Stream (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), and by Region - Trends and Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oil-gas-scada-market-4710202.html

Electrical SCADA Market by Architecture (Hardware, Software, and Services), Component (Master Terminal unit, Remote Terminal unit, Human Machine Interface), Application (Generation, Transmission, and Distribution), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electrical-scada-market-250093732.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/digital-oilfield-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-oilfield.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets