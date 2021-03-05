Digital OOH Market to showcase Superior Growth during 2020-2024 | Featuring APG SGA SA and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. among others | Technavio

The digital OOH market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Digital OOH Market Participants:

APG SGA SA

APG SGA SA operates the business through the Advertising segment. The company offers digital OOH advertising mainly in Switzerland and Serbia.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. operates the business through America's outdoor advertising and International outdoor advertising. Digital billboard advertising capabilities include social media integration, countdowns, day/week partying, live updates, conditional content such as weather and temperature, Outdoor Connect/WiFi/touchscreen.

Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd. operates the business through the Building media segment. The company offers digital advertisement services through its digital frame network and LCD TV display network at office buildings, movie theatres, and restaurants.

Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The Digital OOH market is segmented as below:



Application

Retail



Recreation



Banking



Transportation



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



ME



South America

Type

In-store Advertising



Outdoor Advertising

Market Landscape

Billboards



Shelter



Transit



Street Furniture

The digital OOH market is driven by the use of AI in OOH advertising. In addition, other factors such as the benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements are expected to trigger the digital OOH market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

