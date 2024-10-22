Digital OOH Media Powerhouse Starlight Media Appoints Brian Dunphy as Chief Commercial Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlite Media, a leading force in shopper marketing and out-of-home advertising, has named industry veteran Brian Dunphy Chief Commercial Officer. With a rich background in mobile technology, AdTech, and omnichannel media, Dunphy is set to propel Starlite Media's growth in the digital-out-of-home (DOOH) space.

Starlite Media's expansive network includes over 650 premium, large format DOOH screens and 6,000 static faces strategically located at high-traffic shopping centers in key U.S. markets. Plans are underway to grow the DOOH network to 5,000 screens over the next two years, bolstered by a $50 million partnership with Digital Alpha and Quantela. Leveraging Quantela's advanced data analytics, this partnership enhances Starlite's ability to deliver highly targeted, data-driven advertising solutions.

"We're excited to have Brian on board," said Harold Lueken, CEO of Starlite Media. "His experience in mobile technology and data services aligns perfectly with our vision for delivering innovative, omnichannel marketing solutions that connect brands with consumers in the physical world by leveraging Starlites full-motion video digital displays."

Del White of Quantela SVP added, "We are delighted with the continued growth of Starlite Media's digital network and overall business since our partnership began. Bringing on industry leaders like Brian Dunphy further strengthens our confidence in Starlite's bright future. Brian's expertise in leveraging data and analytics perfectly aligns with our mission to use the Quantela Platform to elevate Starlite into the industry's biggest, brightest, boldest, and now "smartest" network. "

Dunphy's career has been marked by leadership roles at Catalina, Verve Mobile, Gimbal, and Qualcomm, where he specialized in data-driven, omnichannel advertising strategies. At Starlite, he will oversee sales, marketing, and business development, focusing on expanding partnerships and maximizing the company's digital network and data capabilities to help advertisers reach target audiences effectively.

"Starlite Media's ability to effectively engage shoppers along their path to purchase, combined with their data-driven strategy, truly excites me," said Dunphy. "I'm eager to push the boundaries of what's possible in the DOOH space, making Starlite an essential element in every brand's marketing mix."

About Starlite Media:

Starlite is a premier digital out-of-home advertising network at outdoor shopping centers. Starlite's centers are anchored by high-traffic, necessity retailers—groceries, drugstores, big box, telecom, restaurants, gyms, spas, and other consumer-attracting venues—providing the essential goods and services for their communities. Our full-motion digital displays are the largest and brightest at these centers and are strategically placed at high traffic areas at shopping centers or major retailers such as Walmart and Target, grocery chains like Kroger, Stop & Shop, Albertsons, Publix, and ShopRite, leading pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS, and a wide array of consumer services and personal care destinations like LA Fitness. Starlite aggressively plans to expand its 650+ digital displays in the top US markets, with a continued focus on those locations that generate the highest foot and auto traffic in their areas. The quality of its displays—both in terms of visibility and dwell time—together with its prominent locations make Starlite the best out-of-home media choice to reach place-based retail and targeted audiences. For more information, visit our website at starlitemedia.com or e-mail [email protected]

About Digital Alpha:

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net

About Quantela:

Quantela Inc., founded in 2015, is a technology company that offers end-to-end infrastructure digitization solutions leveraging our proprietary Data Platform. Quantela offers solutions for Smart Cities, Utilities, and large Public Venues, with an innovative outcomes-based business model reducing the risk for our customers. Our team of 300+ experts offers a vast array of solutions like smart lighting, smart traffic, location insights, digitized land records management, and digitized citizen services. We are supported by our key investors, Digital Alpha, a leading alternative asset manager focused on digital infrastructure; and Energy Impact Partners, a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. The Company is headquartered in Massachusetts with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

