Digital packaging and labeling market size to increase by USD 22.35 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by benefits of variable data printing - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital packaging and labeling market size is forecast to grow by USD 22.35 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 14.91% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the benefits of variable data printing. The adoption of digital packaging and labeling reduces setup time compared to traditional analog printing. In digital packaging and labeling, the content is printed on sheets can be changed on computers or personalized programmable devices. This reduces the printing time, which is increasing the demand for digital packaging and labeling among end-users. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. However, the high per-unit cost for high-volume printing will challenge the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Packaging and Labeling Market 2022-2026 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The global digital packaging and labeling market is fragmented. The market comprises several established and small vendors. The vendors are competing to enhance their market presence by partnering with different end-users. This is helping them to sustain and remain competitive. The digital packaging and labeling market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling that deliver robust and efficient, digital laser-based coding solution that supports customer packaging and labeling requirements.

- The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling that deliver robust and efficient, digital laser-based coding solution that supports customer packaging and labeling requirements. Consolidated Label Co. - The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling to utilize innovative print enhancements and technology to drive customer engagement.

- The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling to utilize innovative print enhancements and technology to drive customer engagement. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling where every color separations are transferred simultaneously for accurate and repeatable color-to-color registration.

- The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling where every color separations are transferred simultaneously for accurate and repeatable color-to-color registration. Lofton Label and Packaging Inc. - The company offers solutions for digital packaging and labeling which detects media splices and automatically skips them while continuing to print.

Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the market across regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce and retail industries. Increased foreign direct investments (FDIs) in China, India, and Japan is another major factor driving the growth of the digital packaging and labeling market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growing consumption of packaged beverages globally, environmental benefits of digital packaging and labeling, and the benefits of variable data printing. However, the per-unit cost for high-volume printing will challenge the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into food and beverages, personal care, healthcare, electronics, and others. The food and beverages industry is the major end-user in the market. Labeling is vital in the promotion and marketing of food products. Effective labeling helps consumers to choose the right product. Digital printing is widely used in the food and beverage industry by suppliers, producers, and brand owners to create labels and packaging. This is fueling the growth of the segment.

industry is the major end-user in the market. Labeling is vital in the promotion and marketing of food products. Effective labeling helps consumers to choose the right product. Digital printing is widely used in the food and beverage industry by suppliers, producers, and brand owners to create labels and packaging. This is fueling the growth of the segment. By technology, the market is segmented into inkjet and electrophotography.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,763.04 million . The increased need for risk management is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of implementation may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increased need for risk management is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of implementation may impede the market growth. The RPA and hyperautomation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 20,532.42 million . The rise in the need for automation within major industries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness regarding RPA and hyperautomation solutions may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this digital packaging and labeling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital packaging and labeling market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , APAC, and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital packaging and labeling market vendors.

Digital Packaging and Labeling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., Consolidated Label Co., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Kodak Co, Flint Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lofton Label and Packaging Inc., Mondi plc, Printpack Inc., Quad/Graphics Inc., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd, RR Donnelley and Sons Co., SAKATA INX CORP., Smurfit Kappa Group, THIMM Group GmbH Co. KG, Traco Manufacturing, Xeikon, Xerox Holdings Corp., and CCL Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electrophotography - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electrophotography - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A B Graphic International Ltd.

Exhibit 89: A B Graphic International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: A B Graphic International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: A B Graphic International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Consolidated Label Co.

Exhibit 95: Consolidated Label Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Consolidated Label Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Consolidated Label Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Durst Phototechnik AG

Exhibit 98: Durst Phototechnik AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Durst Phototechnik AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Durst Phototechnik AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Durst Phototechnik AG - Segment focus

10.7 Edwards Label Inc.

Exhibit 102: Edwards Label Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Edwards Label Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Edwards Label Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Flint Group

Exhibit 105: Flint Group - Overview



Exhibit 106: Flint Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Flint Group - Key offerings

10.9 Frontier Label Inc.

Exhibit 108: Frontier Label Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Frontier Label Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Frontier Label Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Harkwell Labels Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Harkwell Labels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Harkwell Labels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Harkwell Labels Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Xeikon

Exhibit 114: Xeikon - Overview



Exhibit 115: Xeikon - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Xeikon - Key offerings

10.12 Xerox Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 117: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio