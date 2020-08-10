Digital Park Launches New Mobile App called Drift, for Mindfulness, Focus, and Sleep

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Park has released an iOS mobile app (coming soon to Android) developed for mindfulness, focus, and sleep.

Black-Owned Brooklyn Tech Startup Launches "Drift - mindfulness + sleep" App

The "Drift - wellness + sleep" app is a growing collection of videos and sounds. Currently, the app plays five videos and sounds from nature: water against rocks, birds, rain, trees, and crackling fire. Each video is an immersive Ultra HD experience combined with quality sound that transports the viewer and listener to a relaxed state essential for sleep or a calm state supporting focus and a positive mood. An optional voice command guides the listener to take deep breaths throughout.

The app requires no sign-in and is designed with a minimal user interface to allow for a no-fuss experience, tying in with Digital Park's design philosophy.

The app is available for a one-time fee of $4.99. For each download, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to our Black mental health organization: Africa's Health Matters.

Media contact:

Oyin Antwi

[email protected]

240-715-7842

SOURCE Digital Park Studio