Digital Pathology Market | Evolving Opportunities with 3DHISTECH Ltd. and Co-Diagnostics Inc. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The digital pathology market is driven by the growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories. In addition, the increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users, and significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training the are anticipated to boost the growth of the Digital Pathology Market.

Major Five Digital Pathology Companies:

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Corista

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Digital Pathology Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Digital slide scanner - size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital Pathology Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

