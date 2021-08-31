Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption Of IoT Infrastructure Among Laboratories to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories, increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users, surging integration of AI in digital pathology systems, and significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training are some of the crucial factors that will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues regarding the privacy and safety of digital databases and the high cost associated with digital pathology systems will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Pathology Market is segmented as below:

Product

Digital Slide Scanner



Software

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital pathology market report covers the following areas:

Digital Pathology Market size

Digital Pathology Market trends

Digital Pathology Market industry analysis

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3DHISTECH, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB are some of the major market participants.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital pathology market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital pathology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital pathology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital pathology market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Corista

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Koninklijke Philips NV

Olympus Corp.

Sectra AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

