Digital Pathology Market is Valued at USD 1,230.6 million in 2026

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Digital Pathology Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Digital Pathology Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing efficiency of digital pathology systems, ease of virtual transportation of slides, and efficient cost of digital pathology products are the key factors augmenting the market growth.

Surge in initiatives toward commercialization of cost-effective digital pathology systems is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players during the review period.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type (Software, Device [Scanners, Slide Management System], Storage, System)

(Software, Device [Scanners, Slide Management System], Storage, System) Application Type (Drug Discovery & Development, Academic research, Disease Diagnosis, Cancer Cell Detection, Others)

(Drug Discovery & Development, Academic research, Disease Diagnosis, Cancer Cell Detection, Others) End Use Type (Hospitals, Biotech & pharma companies, Diagnostic Labs, Academic & research institutes)

(Hospitals, Biotech & pharma companies, Diagnostic Labs, Academic & research institutes) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Digital Pathology Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Based on product, the global digital pathology market has been segmented into software, device, storage, and system. Among these, the device segment witnessed the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR during the assessment period. This is mainly ascribed to the rise in academic research activities and improved resolution of slide management systems and scanners, thereby bolstering the segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

By region, the North American market accounted for the largest market share of over 40% in 2020 and is likely to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to supportive government initiatives about the development of technologically advanced systems, continual deployment of R&D investments, growing adoption of digital imaging, and the presence of major players boosting the industry growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Pathology Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Danaher (The U.S.)

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc ( Japan )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Olympus Corporation ( Japan )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Mikroscan Technologies (The U.S.)

Inspirata, Inc (The U.S.)

Visiopharm A/S ( Denmark )

) Huron Digital Pathology ( Canada )

) 3DHISTECH Ltd. ( Hungary )

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Digital Pathology Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

