Digital Pathology Market size is set to grow by USD 1.12 billion from 2024-2028, Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital pathology market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.98% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of iot infrastructure among laboratories is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of ai into digital pathology systems. However, issues regarding privacy and safety of a digital database poses a challenge.Key market players include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global digital pathology market 2024-2028

Digital Pathology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.98% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1124.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada Key companies profiled 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc.

Market Driver

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in digital pathology is revolutionizing clinical workflows, particularly in image analysis and machine-learning algorithms. Whole slide scanning technology, combined with AI, offers efficient image recognition and automated diagnostic capabilities. Market vendors are developing AI-powered software for digital pathology, focusing on automation in image analytics, decision-making, and result interpretations. These intelligent applications address the shortage of trained pathology professionals, fueling demand for AI-integrated digital pathology systems. Notable vendors, like Indica Labs and Visiopharm AS, have already launched AI-based platforms, HALO AI and Oncotopix, respectively. Meanwhile, other companies, including Huron Technologies International, Danaher, and Koninklijke Philips, are continuously enhancing their AI platforms and applications through strategic initiatives, which is anticipated to boost sales and increase the commercial availability of these systems during the forecast period.

The Digital Pathology market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies like Pathology Software, Pathology Imaging Systems, and Whole Slide Imaging. Pathology vendors are developing innovative solutions, including Pathology Training platforms and AI Integration for improved accuracy and efficiency. Pathology Data Security and Sharing are crucial concerns, with vendors focusing on robust systems for safeguarding patient information. Telepathology and Virtual Microscopy enable remote consultations and second opinions, enhancing patient care. Pathology Informatics and Analytics provide valuable insights, while Decision Support systems aid in faster and more accurate diagnoses. Digital Pathology Workstations and Workflow solutions streamline processes, and Collaboration tools facilitate seamless communication among healthcare professionals. Digital Pathology Services offer comprehensive solutions, including Reporting and Integration with Electronic Health Records. AI Pathology algorithms are revolutionizing diagnosis, offering precision and consistency. Overall, the Digital Pathology market is transforming Pathology Technology, offering numerous benefits to patients and healthcare providers alike.

Market Challenges

Digital pathology systems have streamlined laboratory processes by enabling digital acquisition, storage, manipulation, viewing, sharing, and transmission of glass slide images. However, the security and safety of these digital pathology data have become a significant concern for hospitals, reference laboratories, research institutes, and other end-users. The primary apprehensions revolve around the use of dependable data storage architectures. With the declining cost of cloud-based storage, digital pathology system providers advocate for cloud-based storage solutions due to their customized storage capabilities, capable of handling large data sizes, ranging from 1.2GB to 2GB per slide. However, cloud-based services are susceptible to external breaches, which could result in data loss and security breaches, potentially damaging the reputation and trust of end-user organizations. The increasing number of pathology data breaches worldwide has intensified the need for data safety services and heightened spending on securing sensitive databases. These concerns may hinder the growth of the digital pathology market during the forecast period.

The Digital Pathology market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies like Whole Slide Imaging, Telepathology, and AI Pathology. Pathology software vendors are meeting the demand for digital solutions, providing tools for image storage, retrieval, and sharing. Pathology training and education are essential for effective implementation, with a focus on data security and patient care. Pathology imaging systems and scanners are key components, offering high-quality images for accurate diagnosis. Pathology workstations and decision support systems aid in efficient diagnosis and reporting. AI integration and analytics enhance diagnostic capabilities, enabling faster and more accurate results. Pathology informatics and digital pathology solutions streamline workflow and collaboration, enabling remote second opinions and integration with electronic health records. Data security remains a top concern, with solutions ensuring secure storage and sharing of sensitive patient information. The market trends include virtual microscopy, digital archiving, and telepathology services, offering convenience and cost savings. Overall, digital pathology technology is revolutionizing the field, improving patient care and diagnostic accuracy.

Segment Overview

This digital pathology market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Digital slide scanner

1.2 Software Application 2.1 Hospitals and laboratories

2.2 Independent and small clinics

2.3 Research centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Digital slide scanner- The digital slide scanner segment holds the largest share in the global digital pathology market due to the increasing adoption in academic institutions for research activities and the enhanced resolution of slide images. Technological advancements in slide magnification and scanning further fuel the segment's growth. Notable developments, such as Hamamatsu Photonics' launch of the NanoZoomer S20MD Slide scanner system, which scans a slide every 30 seconds, enable pathologists to focus more on analysis. Rising internet bandwidth connectivity and continuous technological improvements from market vendors contribute to the market's expansion.

Research Analysis

Digital Pathology is a subspecialty of pathology that utilizes digital images of glass slides for diagnosis and analysis. Pathology Software is essential for managing and interpreting these images, enabling features such as Whole Slide Imaging, Telepathology, and AI Pathology. Virtual Microscopy and Remote Pathology allow pathologists to access and review slides from anywhere, while Pathology Informatics and Pathology Workflow solutions streamline the diagnostic process. Pathology Reporting and Integration ensure seamless communication between healthcare providers, and Pathology Cloud Storage provides secure, accessible storage for digital slides. Pathology Market Trends include increasing adoption of digital pathology, advancements in AI algorithms, and the integration of teleconsultation and quality assurance measures. Pathology Imaging Systems, Pathology Scanners, and Pathology Laboratories are key components of digital pathology workflows, while Pathology Management solutions help optimize operations and improve efficiency. Pathology AI Algorithms and Pathology Software Vendors continue to innovate and drive the digital pathology market forward.

Market Research Overview

Digital Pathology is a rapidly evolving field that leverages technology to enhance traditional pathology practices. It includes Pathology Software solutions, such as Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) and Virtual Microscopy, which enable the digitization and remote viewing of glass slides. Telepathology and AI Pathology are key components, offering real-time consultations and advanced diagnostic capabilities through AI algorithms. Pathology Analytics provides valuable insights from large data sets, while Pathology Informatics manages and integrates data across the entire pathology workflow. Digital Pathology Solutions streamline processes, from Pathology Workflow and Collaboration to Reporting and Integration. Pathology Services include Digital Archiving, Image Storage, Retrieval, and Decision Support. Pathology Workstations and AI Integration facilitate efficient diagnosis and patient care. Pathology Technology continues to advance, with trends towards increased automation, data sharing, and security. Pathology Scanners and Imaging Systems provide high-quality images for analysis, while Training and Education ensure professionals remain up-to-date with the latest techniques and tools.

