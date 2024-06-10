Digital Pathology Market size is set to grow by USD 1.12 billion from 2024-2028, Growing adoption of iot infrastructure among laboratories to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital pathology market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.98% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of iot infrastructure among laboratories is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of ai into digital pathology systems. However, issues regarding privacy and safety of a digital database poses a challenge. Key market players include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global digital pathology market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Digital slide scanner and Software), Application (Hospitals and laboratories, Independent and small clinics, and Research centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The digital pathology market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of AI technology. Vendors are developing AI-powered software for image analysis, automation, and decision-making in digital pathology workflow. HALO AI and Oncotopix are commercially available AI-based platforms. Other vendors, like Huron Technologies, Danaher, and Philips, are continuously improving AI platforms, increasing the availability of AI-integrated systems. This advancement addresses the shortage of trained pathology professionals and benefits from efficient image recognition and automated diagnostics.

The digital pathology market is experiencing significant trends with the integration of software and technology in pathology. Markets for pathology, software, trends, and vendors are intertwined. Pathology involves the study of diseases using digital images. Software is used for image analysis and diagnosis. Vendors provide solutions for digital pathology systems. Pathology markets include imaging, diagnostics, and IT services. Software trends include AI and machine learning for image analysis.

Vendors offer systems for primary diagnosis and secondary consultation. Pathology systems include scanners, workstations, and reporting tools. Digital pathology vendors provide solutions for image acquisition, analysis, and reporting. Scanners convert glass slides into digital images. Workstations allow pathologists to view and analyze images. Reporting tools generate reports for diagnosis and follow-up care. The digital pathology market is growing due to the benefits of digital images over glass slides. Digital images are more accessible, easier to share, and offer improved accuracy. The market is expected to continue growing with advancements in technology and software.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The digital pathology market faces challenges due to concerns over data safety and security. End-users, particularly hospitals and research institutions, prioritize reliable data storage. While cloud-based storage is cost-effective and suitable for large data volumes, it poses security risks. Breaches can lead to data loss and reputational damage, and the increasing number of healthcare data breaches is a major concern. To mitigate these risks, organizations are turning to data safety service providers, increasing costs and potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

• The digital pathology market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies such as software for image analysis, telepathology, and whole slide imaging gaining traction. However, challenges persist in areas like data security, standardization, and regulatory compliance.

• Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is a key trend, but requires careful consideration of ethical and privacy concerns. Additionally, the need for high-speed internet and advanced IT infrastructure poses challenges for smaller institutions and laboratories. Collaboration and partnerships between industry players and research institutions are essential to address these challenges and drive innovation in digital pathology.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Digital slide scanner

1.2 Software Application 2.1 Hospitals and laboratories

2.2 Independent and small clinics

2.3 Research centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Digital slide scanner- The digital slide scanner segment holds the largest market share in digital pathology, driven by increased research activities in academic institutions and enhanced slide image resolution. Technological advancements in slide magnification and scanning further fuel segment growth. Rising internet bandwidth connectivity and vendor innovations, such as Hamamatsu Photonics' new NanoZoomer S20MD Slide scanner system, expedite scanning and boost productivity, contributing to market expansion.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Digital Pathology market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as Whole Slide Imaging (WSI), Telepathology, and AI Pathology. These innovations enable Pathology Laboratories to offer Remote Pathology services, improving accessibility and efficiency in Pathology Reporting. Pathology Informatics plays a crucial role in managing Pathology Workflow and integrating Pathology Imaging Systems with Pathology Cloud Storage.

Pathology Market Trends indicate a shift towards Virtual Microscopy and Pathology Automation, enhancing Pathology Quality Assurance and Standardization. Pathology Software Vendors continue to develop AI Pathology Algorithms to streamline Pathology Diagnostics and improve patient care. Pathology Integration and Pathology Imaging Systems with Pathology Scanners facilitate seamless data exchange and analysis, contributing to Pathology Analytics and Teleconsultation.

Market Research Overview

The Digital Pathology Market encompasses the use of digital imaging and analysis technologies to examine histological specimens for diagnostic and prognostic purposes. This field integrates pathology with imaging and IT to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient care. Digital pathology solutions include whole slide imaging, image analysis algorithms, and telepathology.

These technologies enable pathologists to view, analyze, and share digital slides from any location, enhancing collaboration and consultation. Additionally, digital pathology facilitates the integration of data from various sources, such as electronic health records and laboratory information systems, to support more informed decision-making. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in healthcare and the need for improved diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Digital Slide Scanner



Software

Application

Hospitals And Laboratories



Independent And Small Clinics



Research Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio