Digital Pathology Market size worth $ 1368.3 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.80% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Pathology Market" By Product (Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, and Storage Systems), By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Drug Discovery), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Pathology Market size was valued at USD 562.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1368.3 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.80% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1948

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Pathology Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Digital Pathology Market Overview

The growth of the global digital pathology market is being driven by the rising adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency. The increasing prevalence of cancer is anticipated to drive the demand for digital pathology and owing to this the market will flourish at a rapid pace.

Digital Pathology holds enormous promise for treating many different diseases. The increase in the prevalence of cancer disease has led to the need for extensive diagnostic and clinical research; Digital Pathology is a significant part of this research. Furthermore, increasing application in drug development & companion diagnostics and rising spending in developing economies in the healthcare sector is also supporting the growth of the digital pathology market. For instance, Taiwan spends around 6.6% of the GDP in the healthcare sector in 2018. Likewise, other Asia economies like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have spent 10.9%, 8.1%, and 2.5% of GDP respectively on healthcare. Moreover, the industry players are also taking various initiatives owing to which the global digital pathology is growing at a rapid pace.

Key Developments in Digital Pathology Market

In January 2021 , Roche has launched uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis algorithms for precision patient diagnosis in breast cancer. The image analysis algorithms use artificial intelligence to support pathologists in making fast and accurate patient diagnoses in breast cancer.

, Roche has launched uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis algorithms for precision patient diagnosis in breast cancer. The image analysis algorithms use artificial intelligence to support pathologists in making fast and accurate patient diagnoses in breast cancer. In August 2020 , Leica Biosystems, a global leader in pathology workflow solutions, has launched Aperio GT 450 DX digital pathology scanner in European market. Aperio GT 450 DX delivers the technology that provide mmediate benefits in primary diagnosis such as improved throughput, reduced turnaround times and high-quality images.

The major players in the market are 3DHISTECH, Hamamatsu Photonics, Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN, Ventana Medical Systems, Visiopharm, Corista, and Huron Digital Pathology.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Digital Pathology Market On the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Digital Pathology Market, By Product

Scanners



Software



Communication Systems



Storage Systems

Digital Pathology Market, By Application

Disease Diagnosis



Teleconsultation



Drug Discovery



Training and Education

Digital Pathology Market, By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Hospitals and Reference Laboratories



Academic & Research Institutes

Digital Pathology Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research