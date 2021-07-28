Digital Pathology Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 15% through 2020-2024|Integration of AI into Digital Pathology Systems to Upheave Growth | Technavio
Jul 28, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital pathology market is set to grow by USD 546.54 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as integration of AI into digital pathology systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The digital pathology market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Digital Pathology Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Digital Slide Scanner
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the digital pathology market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3DHISTECH, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Digital Pathology Market size
- Digital Pathology Market trends
- Digital Pathology Market analysis
Market trends such as growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories is likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as high cost associated with digital pathology systems may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital pathology market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital pathology market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital pathology market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital pathology market vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Life Sciences Tools and Services
2.3.1 Research and development
2.3.2 Inputs
2.3.3 Production
2.3.4 Distribution
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Post-sales and services
2.3.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Digital slide scanner
- Software
Digital slide scanner was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 14%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 14% between 2019 and 2024.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product
5.3 Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 18: Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Digital slide scanner – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 20: Digital slide scanner - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 21: Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Software – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 23: Software - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 25: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 14% between 2019 and 2024, which is slower than the overall market.
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-
Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: Asia– Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 37: ROW - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: ROW– Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.7 Key leading countries
Exhibit 40: Key leading countries
8.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories
9.1.2 Increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users
9.1.3 Significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Issues regarding privacy and safety of digital database
9.2.2 Integration of digital pathology system in existing infrastructure of end-users
9.2.3 High cost associated with digital pathology systems
Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market Trends
9.3.1 Integration of AI into digital pathology systems
9.3.2 Potential applications of digital pathology in companion diagnostics and IHC research
9.3.3 Adoption of digital pathology in drug discovery and clinical trials
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.
Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 46: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 3DHISTECH
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.4 Co-Diagnostics Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.5 Corista
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.6 Danaher Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.8 General Electric Co.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.9 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.10 Koninklijke Philips NV
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.11 Olympus Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.12 Sectra AB
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
