Digital Pathology: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope:

This report includes forecasted trends and sales in the digital pathology and telepathology markets through 2023.Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and regional trends are discussed.



There is a detailed discussion on market dynamics and the level of impact, key geographies and respective trends, and competitive scenarios that will form the base data for qualitative analysis and market estimates.



The digital pathology and telepathology market has been analyzed for the four main geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia and the rest of the world (ROW).



The report will provide details with respect to the conventional process of pathology laboratories, but it will specifically exclude the scope of market analysis for conventional path-lab devices (e.g., conventional microscopes, slides). The connectivity and network issues discussed in the report will be specific to data and information generated from pathology labs and that regarding specific diagnosis; but it will exclude general hospital-based m-health issues. Telepathology covered in the report is limited to diagnostic, research and development (R&D), and education and training applications. It excludes the scope of telemedicine at a larger level.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables and 44 additional tables

- An overview of the global digital pathology market

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Information on key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and geographic trends

- Opportunities and major factors driving and inhibiting growth of the global labware market and its subsegments

- Discussion on various supply chain members such as manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and diagnostic centers

- Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments

- Profiles of key companies, product portfolios, strategies and recent developments, including 3DHISTECH, Huron Technologies International Inc., Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Visiopharm and Ventana Medical Systems Inc.



Summary

The implementation of cloud technology in healthcare has revolutionized healthcare systems.Also, the need for the transformation in healthcare delivery models and growing demand for greater-value care is driving the adoption of cloud-based healthcare models.



These emerging trends are expected to create immense opportunities in the digital pathology market.Managed through cloud services, digital pathology has a huge clinical impact on an organization.



On a large scale, the in-house storage of such clinical data could cost millions to an organization, but due to cloud-based services, they pay for it as used. This reduces costs and increases the efficiency of the organization. Moreover, it enhances the

ability of an organization to have better informed decisions. As a patient's medical information is centrally located and accessible to authorized users such as physicians, hospital staff, and the patient and his/her family, it helps to improve decisions as the case could be discussed with experts around the world. For instance, physicians can share data about a complicated case with experts available in different countries and geographies and be able to view their opinions. This can be done in real time and the patient could get better care without any delays.



The radiology industry has recently witnessed radical digital innovation similar to that which was experienced by the lab medicine and pathology segments.Digital intrusion has made handheld X-ray films redundant and instead transformed them into computer screen images.



These computer images have now become the new industry norm. Significant strategic investments have been made by many service providers in the digital pathology segment to facilitate better education, research and diagnosis. Advancement in internet technology has enabled real-time access to video-stream images in hospitals

and labs.



The pathology system's features and benefits differ from one company to the next.Each company's system displays vary in scan speed with proprietary software technology and support backups.



The key to succeed in this market is to have a etup with a system design for pathologists that is practitionercentric. A collaborative approach is necessary to successfully meet end-user needs.



The FDA is intensely precise during its approval processes for diagnostic image scanning.Outcomes from these trials will shape digital diagnosis in the future.



At the center of the scrutiny is the question of effectiveness and accuracy of digital diagnosis over microscopic diagnosis, and whether pathologists are able to make the same diagnoses from images. HER2 image analysis is one subset of analysis that the FDA has already approved.



Artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology has had a considerable impact on the quality and speed of diagnosis.The accuracy drills down to subtle features that the best-trained human eyes could never see.



AI tools will also be able to offer recommendations for treatment in a matter of seconds in the near future.



A number of machine-learning-based diagnostic tools have entered the clinical marketplace, making it easier to spot wrist fractures, diabetic eye disease and signs of stroke with little or no human input. However, these applications are only automating tasks otherwise performed by diagnosticians, bringing more analytical precision and accuracy to the process.



