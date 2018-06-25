Digital Patient Management Solution Veta Health Announces Residency At JLABS @ NYC

"The company is humbled and grateful to be joining JLABS @ NYC, as it will provide us with the invaluable tools and resources we need to continue to grow and expand our business," says Veta Health co-founder Tanvi Abbhi. "This growth will ultimately allow us to provide more individuals the opportunity to receive unified and transparent care from their network of health providers."

Veta Health will look to take full advantage of the residency, specifically working to expand industry partnerships and further build the Veta Health digital product offering.

"We're so pleased to have this incredible opportunity to work alongside some of the healthcare industry's most forward-thinking companies," adds Nora Zetsche, co-founder of Veta Health. "This will not only help in growing our NYC footprint, but allow us to tap into strategic endeavors that go far beyond the walls of the innovation lab."

Veta Health is a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS, a premier life science incubator program. JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. As a leader in innovation, JLABS helps entrepreneurs in pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer, and health tech bring healthcare solutions to patients and consumers.

For more information on Veta Health, please visit http://www.myvetahealth.com/.

About Veta Health

Veta Health is a digital technology platform that creates better healthcare experiences for patients and healthcare professionals. Veta Health's platform enables multiple care providers, patients, and care partners to contribute to a patient's care journey to deliver a simplified, coordinated, and responsive healthcare experience. Veta Health's solution leverages existing data sources as well as patient-generated data from wearable devices and other patient-reported outcomes to achieve timely treatment and increased understanding between provider and patient.

The Veta Health solution features a robust clinician portal, intuitive and simple patient experiences and streamlined internal processes to improve care experience across multiple touchpoints and provide complete insight into a client's overall population health.

Press Contact

Christine Kelly

(305) 916-3040

PR@myvetahealth.com





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-patient-management-solution-veta-health-announces-residency-at-jlabs--nyc-300671175.html

SOURCE Veta Health

Related Links

http://myvetahealth.com

