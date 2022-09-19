Digital Payment Market to Hit Opportunities worth $361.30 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital payment market is estimated to reach USD 361.30 billion by 2030 and the expected expansion is at a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. In 2021, the digital payment market was valued at USD 88.1 billion. The worldwide cashless transactions that are witnessing a hike over the years, look promising for the overall market growth. The global cashless transactions are likely to foresee significant growth amid the usage and preference for cashless transactions and by 2025, a growth of 1.9 trillion transactions is estimated.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Various initiatives have been adopted to make digital payments interface globally, along with increased support from the government.

A rise in urbanization and industrialization, and the growing number of smartphone users among the global population have contributed highly to the overall market expansion.

The introduction of payment networks, such as Master Card, Visa, and RuPay, in multiple countries across the globe, contributes to the segment growth.

The increasing adoption of digital payment solutions in emerging economies, such as China and India , is expected to create growth opportunities for market players in the Asia Pacific The increasing demand for contactless payment methods by the customers is the reason for banks adopting digitalized solutions. This accentuates the expansion of the BFSI segment.

and , is expected to create growth opportunities for market players in the Asia Pacific The increasing demand for contactless payment methods by the customers is the reason for banks adopting digitalized solutions. This accentuates the expansion of the BFSI segment. In September 2021 , Virgin Money and Global Payments, Inc. signed a contract to use Global Payments' distinctive two-sided network that gives Virgin Money consumers access to industry-leading digital payment experiences globally.

, Virgin Money and Global Payments, Inc. signed a contract to use Global Payments' distinctive two-sided network that gives Virgin Money consumers access to industry-leading digital payment experiences globally. Introduced in 2021, RealNet is a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform that allows account-to-account (A2A) transactions for companies, individuals, and governments across real-time payment networks.

Read full 150-page market research report for more Insights, "Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Solution (Payment Gateway, Payment Processing), By Mode of Payment, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Digital Payment Market Growth & Trends

Customer preference for real-time payments have increased worldwide in the recent times. The Indian economy registered real-time transactions of 25.6 billion in 2020, which marks a 70% growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought a positive impact to the digital payment market with an increase in online shopping and the fear of virus transmission through physical monetary transactions.

The increasing preference for online shopping is a driving factor for the market. It offers the users a number of benefits such as fast checkout options, customized customer experience, and multiple payment options. In addition, companies are also designing enhanced smartwatches that are capable of making contactless payments, similar to the process used in smartphones. For instance, Xiaomi launched the brand new Mi Smart Band 6 in collaboration with Master Card in December 2021, which is capable of conducting contactless payments at Master Card terminals.

The smart city initiative adopted by the government is a significant component in the digital payment market growth, as digital payments are used throughout the various departments to cover multiple Citizen-to-Government (C2G), and Government-to-Citizen (G2C) payments. Accenture conducted a research study that shows transactions worth USD 7 trillion is expected to shift from cash to card and other digital payments by 2023, and grow to USD 48 trillion by 2030.

The introduction of digital wallets, and the decreasing number of worldwide unbanked population, seem favorable for the digital payment vendors to expand their customer base. Overall, the digital payment market is expected to witness a much higher rate of growth, owing to the driving factors like the promotion of digital payments, rise in internet penetration, high proliferation of smartphones that enables m-Commerce growth, and a hike in e-Commerce sales.

Digital Payment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of solution, mode of payment, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Digital Payment Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Application Program Interface

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Payment Security & Fraud Management

Transaction Risk Management

Others

Digital Payment Market - Mode of Payment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Bank Cards

Digital Currencies

Digital Wallets

Net Banking

Point of Sales

Others

Digital Payment Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Digital Payment Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Digital Payment Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Digital Payment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Digital Payment Market

Aliant Payments

Aurus Inc.

Adyen

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Novatti Group Pty Ltd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

Wirecard

Authorize.net

Total System Services, Inc.

