Digital Payment Solutions Demand Growing For Both Consumers and Businesses

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Payment Solutions industry has been hit quite hard, however the market has witnessed a complete change in consumers' buying patterns and the market has grown and is projected to continue for years to come because of the pandemic! Digital Payment methods are in high demand for consumers and businesses. Minimized customer spending, reduced trade in international markets, and unemployment across the globe has been decreased transaction volume in all parts of the world. The tourism and hospitality industries have observed drop in demand, directly impacting the global market. Digital payments have been on rise since few years as they offer easy payment options at grocery stores or e-commerce sites. Governments are also taking initiatives to promote digital payments. According to a report from GrandView Research: "The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market, leading to a steep rise in online sales and the increasing use of online payment solutions. Customers across the world have shifted from offline shopping to online shopping during the pandemic. The global digital payment market size was valued at USD 68.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030. The worldwide increase in customer preference for real-time payments is one of the major factors driving the market growth. According to statistics provided by McKinsey & Company, India registered 25.6 billion real-time transactions in 2020, witnessing a 70% increase from 2019. The increasing adoption of mobile wallets can be attributed to this significant rise in the use of real-time payments in the country. E-commerce service providers are making efforts to strengthen their competitive positions by moving from traditional credit card and consumer finance solutions toward customer engagement solutions that leverage digital payments." Active Companies in the markets today include The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA), Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD), Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP).

GrandView Research added: "E-commerce companies are also making efforts to deploy their point-of-sale systems to expand their offerings in the digital payment space. For instance, retail giants, such as Shopify and Amazon, are developing point-of-sale systems capable of handling online and in-store transactions. These developments are encouraging banks to improve their digital payment services to preserve their market positions. Government bodies across the world are increasing the limit of contactless payment cards, creating new growth opportunities for market."

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) BREAKING NEWS: OLB Group Obtains Valuation from Independent Valuation & Appraisal Firm - The OLB Group, Inc., an emerging FinTech company leveraging proprietary omnicommerce and blockchain technology to build customized payment solutions today announced that the company has received a $240 million valuation from Corporate Valuation Advisors, Inc., an independent valuation and appraisal firm that provides valuation advisory services and fairness opinions to public and private companies.

OLB engaged the firm to determine the company's fair market value and provide a comparison to similar companies in the industries where OLB does business. OLB received the valuation as of December 31, 2021, and since then has closed its acquisition of Crowd Ignition and expanded its cryptocurrency mining operation by securing 10,000 square feet of leased space in Bradford, Pennsylvania.

The valuation noted that the company increased its value in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the result of the addition of new merchants and the formation of several new business ventures included in the year-end projections.

You can find a full copy of the report at https://olb.com/valuation-report/ CONTINUED… For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://olb.com/ or http://olb.com/investors-data/.

Other recent developments in markets include:

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, recently reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"Paya finished the year on a strong note driven by our integrated payments and ACH solutions, and the continued favorable trends in the key markets we serve, especially B2B," said Paya chief executive officer Jeff Hack. "Building upon these results with the recently closed acquisition of VelocIT, our recent B2B accounts payable partnership, and the launch of PayaGov, unifying our government-focused solutions and experts, we see growing opportunities to continue to expand and deepen our relationships with partners and customers, while offering innovative commerce solutions to drive further growth. Looking at 2022 and beyond, we will continue to capitalize on opportunities to accelerate our innovation agenda and go to market strategy, delivering sustainable, profitable growth," Hack concluded.

Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in commerce technology solutions, recently announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance via this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The earnings conference call will also be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the Shift4 Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com. A recording of the webcast will be available on this site after the event.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, recently announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market open on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00am ET on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Lightspeed Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 am ET

Live Call Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/rPYvDbSx

Replay: (800) 770-2030 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (647) 362-9199 (International). Conference ID 74316. (The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 26, 2022)

Webcast: https://investors.lightspeedhq.com

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, recently said it plans to announce financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before markets open on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify's website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by The OLB Group, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com