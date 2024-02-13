Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2024 - Windows, iOS, and Emerging Platform Insights

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital PC games market is poised for unprecedented expansion, as detailed in a newly published research report. This industry analysis echoes the marketplace's remarkable surge, charting the journey from $11.99 billion in 2023 to a projected $13.63 billion in 2024, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

The report lends insightful perspectives on the historical growth and extrapolates upon the drivers of future expansion, attributed largely to digital distribution platforms, extensive internet accessibility, improved convenience, and the availability of up-to-date game versions. As we extrapolate forward, the digital gaming landscape is forecasted to excel with a CAGR of 14.0%, reaching the $22.98 billion mark by 2028.

Key Growth Drivers and Market Trends

This in-depth study reveals various factors fuelling market growth, including the enlargement of digital game libraries, the ingress of emerging markets, and the burgeoning popularity of games featuring live services and microtransactions. An emerging trend transforming the industry is the ascendance of cloud gaming solutions, permitting gamers seamless access to top-tier games sans substantial hardware investment.

Windows, iOS, and Emerging Platform Insights

An impactful area of the report examines the leading platforms shaping this market, highlighting Windows and iOS's significant shares. While iOS is distinctively a mobile operating system, it still plays a pertinent role in shaping the gaming experiences, offering diverse game subscription models from premium to freemium to accommodate a wide player base, including social, serious, and core gamers.

Online Gaming Community Impact

The burgeoning online gaming community has had an indelible mark on market prospects. Trends show a spike in gaming times, especially within certain demographics, indicating a sustained appetite for digital gaming experiences and a market ripe for expansion.

Addressing Digital Piracy Barriers

However, digital piracy persists as a formidable challenge, endangering revenue streams and plaguing market advancement. The report highlights strategies to combat piracy, ensuring protection and sustenance for intellectual property rights within the gaming sphere.

Cloud Gaming: A Paradigm Shift

The narrative of cloud gaming as a disruptive innovation is thoroughly unpacked within the report, painting a vivid picture of its escalating trajectory. Pioneering services, like the introduction of Zolaz by M1 Limited, showcase the evolving dynamics of gaming accessibility, as cloud platforms open doors to a rich repository of content for varied consumer masses.

Blockchain Influence and Industry Innovations

Venturing into the technological forefront, the report illuminates advancements like blockchain-integrated platforms that bolster user engagement and augment developer profitability – the market is witnessing a digital renaissance with trailblazers like Ultra Games leading the charge.

Major Market Players and Strategic Developments

In spotlighting industry giants, the report underscores strategic mergers and acquisitions, exemplified by Sony Interactive Entertainment's acquisition of Nixxes Software B.V., which reflects the strategic maneuvering prevalent within the market.

Geographical Footprint and Forecast

The comprehensive global coverage encapsulated in the report identifies Asia-Pacific as both the current dominant force and the fastest-growing region in the digital PC games market, forecasted to continue its ascent through the near future. This regional analysis forms a crucial piece of the market prediction puzzle, providing stakeholders with essential information for strategic decision-making.

The digital PC games market report offers an expansive look at the factors driving growth, potential challenges, innovative industry trends, and the impact of technological advancements. 

Key Markets Covered:

  • By Game Subscription Model: Premium; Freemium
  • By Platform: Windows; IOS; Other Platforms
  • By Audience: Social Gamer; Serious Gamers; Core Gamers

Companies Profiled

  • Tencent Holdings Limited
  • Ubisoft Entertainment SA
  • King Digital Entertainment Limited
  • Activision Blizzard Inc.
  • Zynga Inc.
  • GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.
  • Electronic Arts Inc.
  • Amazon Game Studios Inc.
  • ArenaNet LLC
  • Behaviour Interactive Inc.
  • Bethesda Softworks LLC
  • BioWare Corp.
  • Bungie Inc.
  • Capcom Co. Ltd.
  • CD Projekt Red SA
  • Cloud Imperium Games Corporation
  • Cryptic Studios LLC
  • Daybreak Game Company LLC
  • Digital Extremes Ltd.
  • Epic Games Inc.
  • Firaxis Games Inc.
  • Frontier Developments plc
  • Gearbox Software LLC
  • Hi-Rez Studios LLC
  • id Software LLC
  • Infinity Ward Inc.
  • Jagex Limited
  • Klei Entertainment Inc.
  • Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd.
  • MachineGames Sweden AB
  • Mojang Studios AB
  • Naughty Dog LLC
  • NetEase Games
  • Niantic Inc.
  • Ninja Theory Ltd.
  • Obsidian Entertainment Inc.
  • Phoenix Labs Inc.
  • Psyonix Inc.

