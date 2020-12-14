Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market report.

The global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The qPCR segment accounted for the largest share with around 90% in the market in 2019 and it is primarily due to its increased adoption in clinical, research and forensic fields. The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to further increase at an incremental growth of more than USD 980 million during the forecast period. The consumables segment accounted for the majority share in 2019 and is expected to increase significantly with more than 85% of absolute growth in the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is due to the developed diagnostic infrastructure and lack of economic barriers due to the reimbursement and insurance options this region and is expected to grow with incremental growth of more than USD 1.3 billion during the forecast period. The PCR being the gold standard test for the COVID-19 diagnostics, the demand for the qPCR in the COVID-19 diagnostics has increased drastically worldwide. Vendors focusing on expanding the markets in the emerging countries through new product launches and strategic acquisitions are increasing the sales volume.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology, product, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 38 other vendors

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market – Segmentation

The Digital PCR (dPCR) segment is slowly gaining momentum in the market and dPCRs are accepted as an advanced technology among researchers. dPCRs are replacing qPCR in the human genome project and other sequencing studies and ongoing cancer research. In the current scenario, both of these technologies play a vital role in the market.

The usage of a wide array of several standard reagents and test kits to perform several PCR-based tests is a major factor responsible for the growth of the consumable segment. The usage of consumables is reoccurring in nature, which is generating continuous revenue for vendors.

The clinical end-user segment dominates the market as PCRs play a significant role in the detection of DNA methylation, recognition of viruses and protozoa in infectious diseases, estimation of gene copy number aberrations, and primer extension. The application of qPCR is high in the clinical application end-user segment due to the high cost of dPCR.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market by Product

Systems/Analyzers & Software

Consumables

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market by Application

Clinical

Research

Forensic

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market by Technology

Real-Time PCR

Digital PCR

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Others

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market – Dynamics

PCR became the method of choice for the detection of DNA and RT-PCR to detect RNA. PCR technology is revolutionizing the molecular diagnostics industry. The application of molecular diagnostics has steadily progressed from research-based highly complex tests once conducted in a few major laboratories to widespread adoption by a diverse range of end-users. The development of real-time PCR (qPCR) overwhelmingly expanded the role of molecular diagnostics in the healthcare sector. qPCR provides highly reliable quantitative molecular results and is one of the major reasons for expanding molecular diagnostic testing capabilities in POC settings going beyond high-complexity labs. Among several advanced and innovative diagnostic technologies/products available in the market, molecular diagnostic tests performed at POC settings or near the patient are considered breakthrough tests in recent years.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Surge in the Demand for PCR Tests due to COVID-19

Impact of Paradigm Shift towards the Usage of dPCR

Increase in the Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Technological Advancements in PCR

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market – Geography

As North America and Europe being the mature markets, the usage and demand for advanced PCR instruments are higher compared to basic instruments, whereas in the APAC region, the demand and usage for both basic as well as advanced dPCR are increasing as both are equally preferred by the end-users. The growing economies with increased expenditure on the healthcare diagnostic segments are driving the demand for PCR instruments in the APAC region. In addition, the rising purchasing power of people for healthcare services and growing focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine is also encouraging them to undergo diagnostics. Thus, all these factors together contribute to the rising demand for PCR in the APAC region. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major revenue contributors to the APAC market. APAC is the third-largest market for the qPCR and dPCR after North America and Europe across the globe.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey

Major Vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Quidel

QIAGEN

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott

BD

bioMérieux

Convergent Technologies

FLUIDIGM

Promega

Analytik Jena AG

Meridian Bioscience

Eppendorf

Enzo Life Sciences

BIONEER

ELITechGroup

Quantabio

Sacace Biotechnologies

Bio Molecular Systems

Biomeme

JN Medsys

Anitoa Systems

ACTGene

Mylab Discovery Solutions

Amplyus

Blue-Ray Biotech

PentaBase

Hologic

GenMark Diagnostics

Luminex

Mobidiag

PathoFinder

Acupath Laboratories

ALTRU DIAGNOSTICS

Altona Diagnostics

BGI

BioCore

Fosun Pharma

General Biologicals Corporation (GBC)

GeneStore

Gnomegen

KogeneBiotech

