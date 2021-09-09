Digital PCR Market to Reach USD 1,139.9 Million By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital PCR Market by Technologies (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip Based Digital PCR and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, and Forensic & Others), and End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Universities & Other Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated USD 508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is a laboratory technique for making multiple copies of a specific piece of DNA from a sample with very small amounts of DNA. These fragments of DNA can be amplified and detected using PCR. It also provides for precise and sensitive nucleic acid measurement. It's also employed for absolute quantification and minority sequence analysis.

Major factors driving the growth of the Digital PCR market are

The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases, as well as increased knowledge and acceptance of tailored treatments, are driving the expansion of the digital polymerase chain reaction market.

Furthermore, technological developments as a result of increased funding for R&D activities are likely to drive Digital PCR market expansion during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DIGITAL PCR MARKET

The growth of the digital PCR market is projected to be fueled by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders. As a result of its increasing use in the diagnosis of major infectious diseases and genetic disorders, the market for genomic analysis tools has gradually expanded over the last decade.

High sensitivity and absolute quantification: dPCR is more sensitive and clinically useful than real-time fluorogenic quantitative PCR. The typical PCR system is done by several microunits in dPCR, which greatly increases the PCR system's tolerance to inhibitors. Traditional PCR has a sensitivity of up to 1%, whereas dPCR has a sensitivity of up to 0.1 percent, and in certain cases as low as 0.001 percent, making it a perfect technique for trace DNA identification, uncommon mutation detection, and notably circulating tumor DNA detection. Furthermore, dPCR has been technologically upgraded to become a more operational and compatible tool, with highly understandable two-dimensional data. These advantages offered by dPCR are expected to increase the Digital PCR market.

The small volume of sample: Even when only a small volume of sample is available, dPCR still achieves good accuracy, especially when identifying difficult-to-take samples or samples with the damaged nucleic acid. Clinical samples should be amplified when performing other genomic analyses, such as comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) chip or next-generation sequencing (NGS), to provide a large enough volume, but dPCR can be performed with a small number of samples, yielding reliable results by eliminating the error generating from preamplification. Thus, the ability to produce accurate results even with smaller sample size is increasing the adoption of dPCR , which in turn, is expected to increase the growth of the digital PCR market.

There have been numerous studies published since the COVID-19 pandemic in favor of dPCR for COVID-19 testing. Due to several variables such as higher sensitivity of ddPCR(Droplet Digital PCR), absence of inhibition from sample types, and simplicity of comprehending the data, there has been a considerable increase in demand for ddPCR equipment and SARS-CoV-2 kits. Thus the COVID outbreak is expected to further propel the Digital PDR market.

Digital PCR Market SHARE Analysis:

Based on technology, the Droplet Digital PCR segment holds a dominant position in 2020 and would continue to maintain the lead over the forecast period. Because the ddPCR technique delivers an accurate estimate of DNA molecules with each drop, it was the leading revenue provider in 2020. Furthermore, a crucial component of the droplet digital PCR technology is enormous sample splitting, which increases demand.

Based on product type, the software & services segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, as the software helps improve the efficiency of management of digital PCR data. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for these products, thereby propelling the Digital PCR Market growth.

Based on region, North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global digital polymerase chain reaction market by 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to the region's well-developed healthcare industry, as well as the existence of prominent molecular diagnostics firms and an increase in the number of patients receiving tailored medicines. However, due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities in the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.45 percent during the forecast period, providing lucrative opportunities for molecular diagnostics players.

DIGITAL PCR MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION

Digital PCR Market By Technology

Droplet Digital PCR

Chip Based Digital PCR

BEAMing Digital PCR

Digital PCR Market By Product Type

Digital PCR Systems

Consumables & Reagents

Software & Services

Digital PCR Market By Application

Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Forensic & Others

Digital PCR Market By End User

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Universities & Other Organizations

Digital PCR Market By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



Australia



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

