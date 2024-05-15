Digital Personalized Nutrition Market 2024 Exclusive Report with Accurate Forecast to 2031 | InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market – (By Purchase Model (Subscription, One Time Purchase), By End-users (Direct Consumers, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Institutions), By Application (Generic Health & Fitness, Disease Based, Sports Nutrition)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market is valued at US$ 579.50 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,932.79 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Digital personalized nutrition describes the practice of using electronic resources to create unique plans for each person's diet and nutritional needs. The global digital personalized nutrition market is anticipated to have significant expansion in the coming years, propelled by technological progress. Biomarker analysis, microbiome analysis, and DNA sequencing in saliva, blood, and urine are all examples of diagnostic tools formed by these technical advancements. The expansion of wearable health trackers, smart wristbands, and patches has also contributed to the expansion of the digital personalized nutrition industry.

Furthermore, users now have better access to nutrition-related information, particularly that pertaining to allergies, intolerances, and metabolic illnesses, due to innovation in new digital technologies. Customers' heightened awareness has fueled the need for digital personalized nutrition plans.

Moreover, the increasing number of people suffering from long-term health issues, where food plays an important part in both treatment and prevention, is driving this industry even further. In addition, the fitness and wellness industry is experiencing growth, which is backed by customers who are prepared to pay for goods and services that improve their health, growing the digital platforms and increasing market expansion.

Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 579.50 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 1,932.79 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Purchase Model, End-Users, And Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa



Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing popularity of digital personalized nutrition and technological progress are key factors expected to be driven by digital health programs, which have seen a rise in participation from the general public in emerging nations because of factors including the widespread availability of mobile devices.

As people's discretionary incomes rise, they are able to upgrade their mobile devices to smartphones, which is fueling the growth of the digital personalized nutrition industry. The digital personalized nutrition industry is being propelled by the rising number of people who own smartphones, which allows them to access these services readily.

Challenges:

Rapidly changing technology and concerns about data privacy are predicted to be challenges that will reduce the market's growth. Due to the sensitive nature of the data and the care providers are taking with it, the digital customized nutrition industry faces serious threats to data security and privacy. There is a potential for intrusion and security breaches on platforms, which could compromise the safety and efficacy of services provided in the end. These platforms include connected medical equipment, smartphones, tablets, and remote monitoring systems.

The growing number of internet-connected wearable medical gadgets prompts worries about the possibility of illicit entry to sensitive patient information, which hinders slowing down the market growth during the next few years.

Regional Trends:

The North American digital personalized nutrition market is expected to record a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to rising health and wellness consciousness and the proliferation of nutritious goods and services.

The use of digital personalized nutrition systems by consumers and health and fitness providers is driven by consumer expectations for better health, as well as state-of-the-art technology, which is expected to grow the region's digital personalized nutrition market. Besides, Europe has a substantial share of the digital personalized nutrition market due to shifts in eating habits and lifestyle, as well as increased knowledge about the need for a balanced diet, which is fueling the need for digitally personalized nutrition programs in the area.

Recent Developments:

In Nov 2023 , Viome Life Sciences recently acquired Naring Health, a digital health and wellness firm that offered personalized clinical and molecular data to enable well-informed decision-making. Viome acquired DiscernDX, a company that provided comprehensive early disease detection, health monitoring, and personalized care for individuals. They also acquired Foodome, a company that analyzed all bioactive compounds in food and utilized network science to explore the relationship between diet, genetic pathways, and diseases. These acquisitions were made under the umbrella of Naring Health.

Segmentation of Digital Personalized Nutrition Market-

By Purchase Model-

Subscription

One Time Purchase

By End-users-

Direct Consumers

Wellness & Fitness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Institutions

By Application-

Generic Health & Fitness

Disease Based

Sports Nutrition

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

