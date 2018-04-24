Digital Pharma West Returns to the San Francisco Bay Area June 11-13

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ExL Events is proud to bring the 9th Digital Pharma West conference to the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport on June 11–13, 2018. This interactive and comprehensive industry event attracts 300+ senior-level marketing professionals working in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries to learn, engage and network.

Discover Your Reason to Attend Digital Pharma West

With 45+ sessions led by top senior-level experts spread over three days, this is the ideal forum to learn from and meet with industry veterans to understand current trends, innovation and effective strategies for optimizing marketing initiatives in an evolving healthcare landscape.

"Our goal each year is to provide sessions with the highest quality speakers who share their knowledge and real-world examples with our attendees so that when they leave this event, they have actionable insights that can be implemented as soon as they return to the office. This year's agenda will be the most expansive and ambitious conference structure that we have been able to construct," says Event Director Warren Drysdale of ExL Events.

The event will have two focused preconference tracks, The Digital Future Day and the Digital Pharma Innovation Lab, which can be added to the two main conference days. Attendees can also further customize their on-site learning experience by picking sessions from three topic-specific tracks on the second main conference day. To compliment more than 8 hours of networking opportunities, an exclusive exhibit area highlights leading agencies, technologies and service providers, all with expertise specific to marketing in the life science industry.

For more information and to register, visit digitalpharmaseries.com/west.

Get Involved

To share your expertise and join the speaking faculty, contact Warren Drysdale at 917-258-5162 or wdrysdale@exlevents.com.

For information on sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, contact Jayson Mercado at 212-400-6236 or jmercado@exlevents.com.

About ExL Events

ExL Events (aka "ExL Pharma") is a division of Questex, LLC and develops engaging, content-driven conferences and partnered events for dynamic industry audiences, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic and contract research organizations; hospital networks; physicians; and communications and other entities. Behind our diverse event portfolio, our experienced team conducts extensive market research and targeted outreach.

