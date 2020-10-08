Digital Pharmacist Announces Free Medicare Prescription Plan Finder Tool

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Pharmacist (digitalpharmacist.com), a pharmacy-focused software company, announced that they are adding a Medicare prescription plan comparison tool to their branded healthsite product. The tool will enable pharmacists to enroll Medicare-eligible consumers into pharmacy-friendly Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans, driving retention and acquisition of valuable Medicare shoppers. The tool is offered at no cost to Digital Pharmacist's pharmacy clients and their patients.

"Each year during the Annual Enrollment Period, pharmacists spend so much of their time helping their patients determine which plan is right for them based on their unique drug regimens," Digital Pharmacist CEO Dustin Humphreys said. "Digital Pharmacist's Medicare Plan Finder tool can help take this work off of the pharmacists' shoulders while ensuring that they retain their valuable customers in the process."

Digital Pharmacist's Medicare Plan Finder tool helps pharmacists compare Medicare plans to identify potential savings for patients; drive front-of-store shoppers into the pharmacy; increase filled prescriptions; retain current pharmacy customers; and win back lost customers.

"We consider this new tool a win-win for everyone: it helps improve efficiencies for pharmacies, it reduces costs for patients, and it improves Digital Pharmacist's overall product offering," Humphreys said. "We're thrilled to provide this free tool to our pharmacy clients during the Annual Enrollment Period this year."

As a part of their comprehensive pharmacy engagement platform, the company also provides products like secure 2-way messaging, digital marketing, and interactive voice response that enable pharmacists to offer contactless care and practice at the top of their license.

To learn more about the new Medicare Plan Finder tool offered to Digital Pharmacist's pharmacy clients, please visit digitalpharmacist.com or call 877-959-7550.

About Digital Pharmacist

Digital Pharmacist offers a comprehensive HIPAA-compliant digital engagement suite to over 5,000 pharmacies across 7,500 locations. The company's goal is to transform the way pharmacies do business.

Digital Pharmacist's all-in-one platform combines cloud-based communication and adherence solutions with digital marketing and management, integrating with over 70 pharmacy management systems. The company also powers the Cardinal Health Pharmacy Marketing Advantage Program, enabling patients to get the help they need via self-service and automated platforms.

A partner of the National Community Pharmacists Association, Digital Pharmacist gives pharmacies the tools to increase business growth and stand out from the competition.

SOURCE Digital Pharmacist Inc.

