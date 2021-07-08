Digital Photo Frame Market Growth Analysis in Consumer Electronics Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aluratek Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although product innovations leading to premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital Photo Frame Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Power Source

Electricity-powered



Battery-powered

Digital Photo Frame Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the digital photo frame market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aluratek Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Photo Frame Market size

Digital Photo Frame Market trends

Digital Photo Frame Market industry analysis

The rising competition, increasing price war and reducing profit margins are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital photo frame market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital photo frame market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital photo frame market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital photo frame market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Power source

Market segments

Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aluratek Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

HP Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NETGEAR Inc.

PhotoSpring Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

ViewSonic Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

