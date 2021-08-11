Digital Photo Frame Market will exhibit negative impact during 2021-2025 | Expected Growth of $ 62.10 Million | Technavio Insights
Aug 11, 2021, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The digital photo frame market size is expected to increase by $ 62.10 mn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The digital photo frame market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies product innovations leading to premiumization as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The digital photo frame market analysis includes Distribution Channel and Geographic Landscape. This study identifies the increasing adoption of smart/connected home systems and rising usage of home decor products such as digital photo frames as some of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The digital photo frame market covers the following areas:
- Digital Photo Frame Market Sizing
- Digital Photo Frame Market Forecast
- Digital Photo Frame Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aluratek Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- HP Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NETGEAR Inc.
- PhotoSpring Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- ViewSonic Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Power source
- Market segments
- Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
