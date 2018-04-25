Digital Pi To Acquire RevEngine Marketing

"RevEngine Marketing, led by its founder, Jeff Coveney, is an outstanding business and cultural fit to Digital Pi," said Ryan Vong, President and CEO. "We've known Jeff and his team for years and have always been impressed with their thought leadership, Marketo expertise, company culture, and reputation in our space. Our businesses are very synergistic regarding how we approach and manage client engagements and provide strategic marketing services. The addition of Jeff and his team to ours will allow us to expand our client base geographically and vertically, as well as enhance our service offerings and industry leadership."

RevEngine Marketing provides clients a full suite of marketing advisory and consulting services, with focus on best practices in marketing automation. RevEngine Marketing will become a division of Digital Pi. Jeff Coveney will serve as Executive Vice President and lead all marketing efforts of the combined company, reporting to Ryan Vong, CEO.

"Combining RevEngine's expertise and resources with those of Digital Pi enables us to help more Marketo customers get even more value from their Marketo investment," said Coveney. "RevEngine and Digital Pi have been working closely together for some time, and I look forward to an exciting future working together as one team."

The acquisition is expected to close on April 30, 2018. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Digital Pi

Digital Pi is a Marketo Platinum Services Partner that helps companies get sustainable, quantifiable business ROI from the Marketo Engagement Platform. The Digital Pi Gold Standard framework helps Marketo customers establish a solid foundation to scale their marketing quickly and efficiently. Additionally, Digital Pi's Omega software is the first performance management application for Marketo to help customers optimize end-to-end performance. Digital Pi clients include, CA Technologies, Ruckus Networks, RSA and more. For more information, visit www.digitalpi.com.

About RevEngine Marketing

RevEngine Marketing is a digital marketing agency that helps clients scale their brands with measurable and repeatable marketing using Marketo. For more information, visit www.revenginemarketing.com.

