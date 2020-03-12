Digital Pollution to Propel Demand for Anti-Ageing Products, Driving Growth in Glycolic Acid Market: TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to use in a number of end-use industries, the global glycolic acid market is set to grow at a significant pace. Applications of glycolic acid include electronics, personal care products, cleaning agents, and leather dying and tanning. It is also used in food preservation and processing, and in the oil and gas industry.

Transparency Market Research notes, "The personal care and cosmetics segment will demonstrate noteworthy growth over the stated forecast period due to massive increase in its use in skincare products. Besides, pharmaceutical industry is using glycolic acid to come up with formulations that treat skin diseases. Another area that the manufacturers will keep a keen eye on is the textile industry."

Key Findings of the Global Glycolic Acid Market Study

Leather dying and tanning segment to show moderate growth owing to use in deliming process, reducing operation time and improving grain quality

Personal care segment to grow exponentially over the forecast period owing to extensive use in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals as it helps in exfoliating and preventing ageing of skin

Asia Pacific to remain a highly lucrative region for market players owing to growth in disposable income of people in region

Global Glycolic Acid Market: Key Driving Factors

Certain trends are particularly impactful in terms of driving the glycolic acid market on an upward growth curve. Besides, there are other factors such as certain derivers that are contributing positively to the growth of global glycolic acid market. Some of the prominent factors, as identified by Transparency Market Research, are outlined below:

Biocidal agents are making in-roads into the global glycolic acid market owing to growth in demand for eco-friendly cleaning agents, which are replacing mineral-acid variants at a tremendous pace

In tissue engineering, opportunities are arising as need for innovative biomaterials increases, particularly in producing scaffolds (regenerative medicine)

Increase in demand for orthopedic screws, prostheses, and suture threads, etc. is also leading to creation of growth avenues in healthcare for market players

As screen time increases for people across the globe, digital pollution and its harmful effects catch on swiftly, leading to demand for glycolic acid based skin care products - that can prevent the skin from premature ageing

Key Impediments for Global Glycolic Acid Market Players

Certain restraints are set to impact growth in global glycolic acid market. One of these includes hazards of using high concentration products that can sometimes lead to redness, irritation, and burns. In certain facial treatments, for 10-15 days, the skin is marked with visible burns. This factor leads people to opt for alternate treatments.

Global Glycolic Acid Market: Region-wise Analysis

Asia Pacific to be at the forefront of growth owing to increase in disposable income, helping improve purchasing power, and a large number of consumer pool

to be at the forefront of growth owing to increase in disposable income, helping improve purchasing power, and a large number of consumer pool Additionally, rapid industrialization is leading to demand for hard surface cleaners; mild odor, good solubility, and less toxicity are also contributing to growth in demand for glycolic acid cleaners in the region

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing growth in leather industry, which uses glycolic acid as a dying and tanning agent; increase in investment will also help the regional market chart a higher trajectory

Competition Landscape

Transparency Market Research notes that the global glycolic acid market is quite consolidated with key players holding more than half of the total market share. This makes entering the market a challenging endeavor for new players.

Prominent players in the global glycolic acid market that are profiled by Transparency Market Research include the Chemours Company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, CABB Group GmbH, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., CrossChem LP, Avid Organics, Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd., Water Chemical Co., Ltd, Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd., and Hefei TNJ Chemical, among others.

It is noted that collaborations and mergers are key strategies of growth for major players. Most of these are also focusing massively on opportunities arising from the textile industry.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the global Glycolic Acid market report based on grade, application, and region.

Glycolic Acid Market, by Grade

Glycolic Acid ≤68%

Glycolic Acid 70%

Glycolic Acid ≥99%

Glycolic Acid Market, by Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Hair Care



Skin Care



Others (including Nail Care and Dental Care)

and Dental Care) Plant Growth Stimulation

Food Flavoring & Preservation

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Manufacturing

Cleaning Agent

Household



Industrial



Institutional

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Leather Dyeing & Tanning

Others (including Biomedical & Drug Delivery and Gas Barrier Packaging)

Glycolic Acid Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

