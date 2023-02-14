Digital Power ICs Global Market Report 2023: Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies

Feb 14, 2023, 06:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Power ICs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Power ICs Market to Reach $91.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Power ICs estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Digital Power Control (DPC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Power Management (DPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Digital Power ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Bel Fuse Inc.
- Dialog Semiconductor
- Ericsson Power Modules AB
- Exar Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intersil Corporation
- Linear Technology Corporation
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Rohm Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
189
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$39.9 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$91.9 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
11.0 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Digital Power: The Cutting Edge Technology in Power Semiconductors
- Recent Market Activity
- After An Early Period of Hiatus in Adoption, Digital Power is Now Poised for Technology Takeoff
- Market Outlook
- Digital Power ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight on Digital Power Management and Control
- Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs
- Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas for Digital Power ICs
- Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies
- Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for Digital Power Management
- PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs
- Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital Power ICs in LED Lighting
- PMBusT Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in the Success of Digital Power ICs
- Technology Innovations
- Market Share Findings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2ovgs
