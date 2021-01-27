Digital Power-Optimization Completes Seed II Funding Round

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Power-Optimization LLC (or "DPO") has completed a $440,000 Seed II funding round at a $4,000,000 post-money valuation. DPO is the world's only provider of Cryptocurrency Mining as a Service (CMaaS)™, helping energy producers to maximize the profitability and efficiency of power generation assets and related infrastructure.

DPO had previously raised a $100,000 Seed I funding round in September 2020 and began initial mining operations in November 2020. The company is currently in discussions with multiple power-generation partners and is seeking to expand operations to several sites around the U.S. and Europe in the near future. The latest funding will allow DPO to increase headcount, ramp up marketing and business development efforts, and deploy additional mining computers at new pilot locations.

This Seed II capital raise was fully funded by Salutem Capital, a NY-based investment firm, with all existing DPO investors participating in the raise to offset dilution and capture further upside.

Salutem Capital's representative commented, "The DPO model is extremely innovative, forward thinking, and solves very real problems in a profitable way. This is all coming along at just the right time and the addressable market is enormous. We're excited for what's ahead."

Interested parties may reach Digital Power-Optimization LLC via the company's website: https://digitalpoweroptimization.com/.

