Digital Prime Technologies Appoints Nick Delikaris as Special Advisor to the Board

News provided by

Digital Prime Technologies

28 Nov, 2023, 10:20 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Delikaris, Global Head of Automation and Platform Solutions at State Street, as a Special Advisor to the Board. Mr. Delikaris brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience in both traditional and digital asset financing that will be instrumental to further drive Digital Prime's overall growth and expansion.

James Runnels, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Prime Technologies, expressed "Having Nick officially join us as an advisor is a proud moment for Digital Prime. Nick has been an amazing source of knowledge for me during the past few years, and today's announcement is an extraordinary addition to the Digital Prime team."

Nick states, "Having known James and the Digital Prime Technologies team for more than two years, I have witnessed, firsthand, the significant advancement in both their technology stack and product development. I greatly admire their systemic approach to creating a product suite that services both Traditional and Digital Finance. I am excited and privileged to be a part of their next chapter as an advisor."

This announcement comes on the heels of Digital Prime's launch of Tokenet, an institutional digital asset lending platform met with great excitement from the industry.

About Nick Delikaris

Nick Delikaris is the Global Head of Automation and Platform Services in State Street's Financing Solutions business. In this capacity, he overseas electronic trading, platform solutions, business process engineering and performance analytics. Nick is the co-founder and chair of the Risk Management Association's (RMA) Financial Technology and Automation committee and a member of various FinTech and industry-wide advisory boards and working groups.

Prior to joining State Street, Nick was the head of Digital Finance Trading in Coinbase's Institutional Prime Brokerage Finance business and spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs in a variety of trading roles. He has significant experience across a wide range of asset classes and a strong background in quantitative trading and risk management.

Nick holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickdelikaris/

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

SOURCE Digital Prime Technologies

Also from this source

Digital Prime Technologies Appoints James Tabacchi to Board of Directors

Digital Prime Technologies Appoints James Tabacchi to Board of Directors

Digital Prime Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of James Tabacchi, President and CEO of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc., to...
Digital Prime Technologies Launches Tokenet, Redefining Institutional Digital Asset Lending

Digital Prime Technologies Launches Tokenet, Redefining Institutional Digital Asset Lending

Digital Prime Technologies, LLC, an innovative provider of digital asset technology solutions for financial institutions, announced today the launch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.