Digital Prime Technologies Launches Tokenet with EquiLend Partnership, Bringing Institutional-Grade Standards to Digital Asset Lending

Digital Prime's platform is now live. Galaxy Digital among inaugural launch partners.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies, a provider of digital asset technology solutions, today announced the launch of Tokenet, its institutional digital asset lending platform, with the first trades now successfully executed on the platform.

Galaxy Digital (Nasdaq: GLXY), a leading digital asset firm providing trading, asset management, investment banking, and custody services, is among the first participants live on the platform. Galaxy joins a large and expanding group of digital asset firms that have committed to the Tokenet solution, reflecting strong early adoption across the market.

Tokenet applies proven securities lending best practices to digital assets, delivering the structure, transparency, and lifecycle discipline that institutional participants require. The platform enables firms to post borrow needs and lending availability, manage collateral through a multi-custodian model, and access end-to-end loan lifecycle management - including rerates, recalls, returns, and mark-to-market functionality - through an enterprise-grade system.

Digital asset lending has historically suffered from fragmented and opaque practices, limited collateral transparency, and a lack of standardized workflows. Digital Prime's Tokenet addresses these structural gaps by bringing the same governance, risk controls, and operational rigor that underpin traditional securities finance to the digital asset space.

Through their partnership, Digital Prime will leverage EquiLend's institutional network to extend Tokenet's reach to a broader base of securities finance participants. EquiLend's global network provides the distribution foundation for Tokenet to scale within the institutional lending community.

"Tokenet is the first digital asset lending platform built to satisfy institutional standards by mirroring the workflows, risk controls, and lifecycle management our clients already rely on. Through our partnership with Digital Prime, we are creating a seamless path into a hybrid environment capable of handling both digital and traditional assets," said Nick Delikaris, Chief Product Officer, EquiLend.

"Galaxy is one of the largest institutional lenders in the digital asset space, and the gap between our operational standards and the tools available has been real. Tokenet closes that gap. The workflows, the risk controls, and the transparency are what institutional participants have been looking for," said Max Bareiss, Head of Lending, Galaxy Digital.

"Tokenet is live, trades are flowing, and the market now has an institutional-grade platform for digital asset lending with the depth and full front-to-back capabilities required by today's participants. This is what Digital Prime Technologies was built to deliver, and having EquiLend's network behind us means we're bringing it to a broader set of market participants," said James Runnels, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Prime Technologies.

For more information on EquiLend's partnership with Digital Prime Technologies, view our press release here.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Tools, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com.

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

For more information, please visit https://digitalprimetechnologies.com/.

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SOURCE EquiLend