Digital Prime Technologies taps industry vet as COO

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies, an innovative provider of prime brokerage technology solutions for financial institutions looking to enter the crypto and digital asset space, announced today the addition of Robert Sherry as Chief Operating Officer. As Digital Prime Technologies continues to expand their growing presence in the space, they continue to add top talent to their growing team.

Prior to joining Digital Prime Technologies, Bob has been a mainstay in the prime brokerage space holding multiple senior leadership positions throughout his career placing particular emphasis on business development and strategic planning.

He comes by way of Maybank Kim Eng where he was the Head of their US Prime Brokerage business. Prior to that, Bob was Senior Managing Director and Chief Operation Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald's Prime Services business.

Robert started his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, prior to leading several prime brokerage businesses including ABN AMRO, where he served as the Chief Executive Officer until the business's sale to UBS Securities.

James Runnels, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Prime Technologies, stated, "We are thrilled to have Bob join us as our COO. His experience and leadership have been a proven asset time and time again, and his addition to the Digital Prime Technologies team will continue his legacy in institutional finance."

Bob said "I am very excited to join the Digital Prime Technologies team. The growth in the space has been tremendous, and the Digital Prime management team has done a great job in positioning the firm to benefit from that growth."

About Digital Prime Technologies

Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of prime brokerage solutions. While the digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies' product suite allows traditional Wall Street firms, as well as other clients, to seamlessly enter the digital asset space with a robust and fully customizable prime services suite suited to their business and compliance needs. Clients of Digital Prime Technologies have the ability to fully customize all aspects of their prime offering for digital assets including custody provider(s), risk management, margin requirements, and liquidity partners. To learn more about Digital Prime Technologies, please visit our website at www.digitalprimetechnologies.com

