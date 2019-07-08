Digital Printing for Packaging Market is Anticipated to Witness a CAGR of 6.0%, During 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the digital printing for packaging market, in its published report, which includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029. In terms of revenue, the global digital printing for packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Quicker Turnaround Compelling Adoption

Digital printing for packaging is a type of printing technology, which predominantly prints packaging materials by using electronic control laser and ink jet printers. Digital printing for packaging also reduces turnaround time as it requires minimal press setup. Furthermore, digital printing for packaging provides quicker response time for printing as compared to the conventional printing technique. Application of digital printing technology for short print runs with customized marketing communication in packaging, offers benefits to print service providers and packaging converters in the form of controlled inventory levels. This makes digital printing for packaging desirable for high-quality graphic packaging applications.

The global digital printing for packaging market has been segmented on the basis of print technology type, product type, and end use. The global digital printing for packaging market is anticipated to expand 2x in terms of volume by the end of 2029.

Europe Being Touted as a Highly Profitable Market

North America holds more than 1/4th share of the global digital printing for packaging market, and is estimated to uphold its eminence in the global market. China is also one of the leading manufacturers of digital printing for packaging solutions and accounts for more than 10% of the global market. In the South Asia region, India has emerged as one of the key markets for digital printing for packaging. Owing to the presence of several unorganized players, the Asian digital printing for packaging market has developed as a competitive market and is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Preview Analysis of Digital Printing for Packaging Market is segmented by (Technology Type – Liquid Toner, Electrographic Printing, Nano-Graphic Printing, Stream Inkjet Technology Printing, Others; By Product Type – Labels, Films & Wraps, Bags & Sacks, Boxes, Folding Cartons, Bottles, Cans, Pouches & Sachets, Others; By End Use – Food, Beverages (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic), Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electronic Components, Chemicals, Others (Automotive Products etc.)

Though a matured market, Europe represents a substantial incremental opportunity for the digital printing for packaging market. This can be attributed to the upsurge in demand for aesthetic printing solutions in the region. Label and tape manufacturers usually prefer short printing runs to digitally print packaging solutions. Furthermore, digitally printed folding cartons are widely used in several end-use industries such as food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, etc., which is driving the growth of the digital printing for packaging market. In Europe, the UK is expected to witness high growth in the digital printing for packaging market, while Germany is anticipated to be prominent, in terms of market value share and incremental opportunity both, in the European market. The digital printing for packaging market is expected to benefit the most from the demand produced by label and tape applications.

In 2019, the U.S. is expected to be prominent in the North American digital printing for packaging market with more than 90% value share. Moreover, Canada is anticipated to witness growth of more than 5% in the North American digital printing for packaging market during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key market players that have been profiled in the report on the digital printing for packaging market include HP Inc., Landa Corporation Ltd, Xeikon N.V., Mondi Group, Eastman Kodak Company, Quad/Graphics, Inc., Reynders Label Printing, Tailored Label Packagings, Inc., DS Smith Plc, Creative Labels Inc., Traco Manufacturing, Inc., Thimm Group, Elanders, Ws Packaging Group, Inc., and Colordruck Baiersbron, among others. Several unorganized and regional market players are anticipated to contribute to the global digital printing for packaging market during 2019-2029.

