Digital Printing Packaging Market worth $46.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Digital Printing Packaging Market by Printing Ink (Solvent-Based Ink, UV-Based Ink, Aqueous Ink), Printing Technology, Format( Full Color Printing, Variable Data Printing, Large Format Printing), Packaging Type, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2029", The digital printing packaging market is projected to grow from USD 30.2 billion in 2024 to USD 46.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The digital printing packaging market presents abundant opportunities for growth and innovation, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and sustainability imperatives. Opportunities abound in leveraging digital printing technology to offer customized and personalized packaging solutions that resonate with target audiences, enhance brand differentiation, and drive consumer engagement. Furthermore, the adoption of digital printing enables packaging manufacturers to streamline production processes, reduce time-to-market, and respond swiftly to changing market dynamics. With increasing emphasis on sustainable practices, there are also opportunities to develop eco-friendly packaging solutions using digital printing technology, aligning with consumer demand for environmentally conscious products. Overall, the digital printing packaging market offers a fertile ground for companies to capitalize on emerging trends, expand market share, and establish themselves as leaders in the dynamic and evolving packaging industry.

By Printing Ink, UV-based is expected to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period

UV-based printing inks offer superior adhesion to a wide range of substrates, including paper, plastic, and metal, ensuring excellent print quality and durability. This versatility enables packaging manufacturers to produce vibrant and high-definition graphics on various packaging materials, enhancing the visual appeal of products on the retail shelf and effectively communicating brand messaging to consumers.

By Printing Technology, Inkjet printing is expected to be fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

One of the key drivers of the rapid growth of inkjet printing in the packaging industry is its ability to handle short print runs and variable data printing efficiently. This capability is essential for meeting the increasing demand for personalized packaging solutions and targeted marketing campaigns, allowing brands to engage with consumers on a more intimate level and drive brand loyalty.

The Variable data printing is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Variable data printing (VDP) provides packaging manufacturers with greater flexibility and efficiency in managing inventory and production. With traditional printing methods, producing multiple versions of packaging designs for different product variants or regional markets can be time-consuming and costly. However, VDP streamlines this process by allowing for on-demand printing of variable elements, reducing waste and storage requirements while ensuring timely delivery of customized packaging solutions.

By Packaging Type, Labels is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

labels offer brands the opportunity to leverage innovative printing techniques and finishes to create eye-catching designs that stand out on the retail shelf. Digital printing allows for the incorporation of vibrant colors, intricate details, and special effects such as embossing, foiling, and textured finishes, enhancing the visual appeal of labels and elevating brand perception.

The Pharmaceuticals and healthcare is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

One of the key drivers behind the rapid growth of digital printing packaging in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is the emphasis on patient-centric care and medication adherence. By leveraging digital printing technology, pharmaceutical companies can create packaging designs that facilitate better patient understanding of medication usage, reduce the risk of dosage errors, and improve overall medication adherence rates. This personalized approach to packaging not only enhances patient safety but also strengthens brand loyalty and trust.

Asia Pacific is the largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant investments in infrastructure and technological advancements, further driving the growth of the digital printing packaging market. Governments and industry players are increasingly investing in modern printing facilities, digital printing equipment, and research and development initiatives to enhance printing capabilities, improve print quality, and reduce production costs, thereby boosting the adoption of digital printing technology in the packaging industry.

Key Players

The leading players in the digital printing packaging market are DS Smith Plc (UK), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Quad/Graphics, Inc. (US), Printpack Inc. (US), Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), THIMM Holding GmbH (Germany), Epac Holdings, LLC (US), Amcor plc (Switzerland), Sonoco Products Company (US), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), ACME Printing (US), WestRock Company (US), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Elanders AB (Sweden).

