Digital Procurement World (DPW) Announces 2023 Headline Speakers

Leading Tech Innovators from Across Industries and Geographies Join the Annual Procurement and Supply Chain Event in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Procurement World (DPW), the world's biggest and most influential tech event for the procurement and supply chain industry, today announced the key speakers that will headline this year's event. The annual flagship conference, held both online and at the monumental Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam on October 11-12, brings together a diverse group of tech-driven enterprise leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, politicians, celebrities, and more to converse on the future of procurement and supply chain.

The theme of this year's conference "Make Tech Work," will focus on how to turn big ideas into concrete technologies and actionable solutions that can impact procurement and supply chain for the better. By leveraging brilliant minds, deep industry knowledge, success stories, and the best new technologies, DPW Amsterdam helps procurement to progress in practical, purposeful ways and move confidently from ambition to action.

Now in its fourth year, DPW is estimated to bring in over 5,000 attendees, 80 speakers, and 90 exhibiting startups hailing from over 80 countries around the world.

Attendees can expect to hear from a wide range of experts, including:

Atif Rafiq , Former President, MGM Resorts and CIO / CDO Volvo Cars & McDonald's

, Former President, MGM Resorts and CIO / CDO Volvo Cars & McDonald's Yossi Sheffi , Director of the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics

, Director of the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics Michelle Shi-Verdaasdonk , Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dyson

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dyson Guenther Steiner , Team Principal, Haas Formula 1 Team

"We've seen so many technology advancements just in the past year—particularly when it comes to AI and machine learning. This year's conference will explore how we can make those emerging technologies work for businesses—making us faster, more efficient, and primed to respond to market challenges," said Matthias Gutzmann, founder of DPW. "This year's line-up is our strongest ever, and I can't wait to hear our expert speakers' visions for how we will 'make tech work'."

"In the past few years alone, we have dealt with much uncertainty: from a global pandemic to supply chain meltdowns and economic volatility. And while we may not know what next challenge is around the corner, we can lean on technology to help us prepare for major, unknown challenges on the horizon," said Atif Rafiq. "That's why I'm looking forward to DPW this year—it's a place for innovators to come together on proactive solutions and discuss the tech that will help move procurement forward."

