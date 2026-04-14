Digital Promise and Yourway Learning Bring Research-Backed Instruction to K-12 Educators

Suite of research-informed AI tools available to districts, giving teachers practical strategies drawn from learning science

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Promise and Yourway Learning today announced expanded access to Digital Promise Yourway, a growing suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, research-informed instructional tools designed to help K–12 educators translate learning science into personalized, practical instruction—without adding to their workload. The collaboration brings together Digital Promise's expertise in learning sciences research and Yourway Learning's classroom-tested AI platform to reach educators across the country.

"Teachers are being asked to meet the needs of increasingly diverse learners with less time and fewer resources," said Chaula Gupta, Vice President and Chief Program Officer at Digital Promise. "By grounding AI tools in trusted learning science, Digital Promise Yourway makes it easier for educators to meet the needs of every learner—more efficiently for teachers and more effectively for students—while honoring their professional expertise and instructional judgment."

From research insight to classroom action

Digital Promise Yourway is built on the foundation of the Learner Variability Navigator (LVN), Digital Promise's research framework for understanding how students learn differently. The tools surface whole-child insights and connect them directly to practical, classroom-ready instructional strategies translating decades of learning science into guidance teachers can act on immediately.

Educators and district leaders highlight several key benefits:

AI-powered recommendations informed by LVN research streamline lesson planning and enable more tailored instruction at scale.

Research-based insights help educators better understand learner variability and make more informed instructional decisions.

Trusted frameworks guide teachers in selecting effective instructional approaches to meet the needs of all students.

Educators using Digital Promise Yourway report improved instructional design, greater inclusivity, and more effective learning experiences.

To learn more about Digital Promise Yourway, visit https://lvp.digitalpromiseglobal.org.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner. We work with educators, researchers, technology leaders, and communities to design, investigate, and scale innovations that support learners, especially those who've been historically and systematically excluded. Our vision is that every person engages in powerful learning experiences that lead to a life of well-being, fulfillment, and economic mobility. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow Digital Promise for updates.

About Yourway Learning

Yourway Learning strengthens the impact of teachers and districts with AI-powered Tools, Activities, and Assistants that reflect what works in real classrooms and what leaders need to see at scale. Learn more at yourwaylearning.com or follow Yourway Learning on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Yourway Learning